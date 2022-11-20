Bachelor in Paradise: Sierra Jackson says she’s in a new relationship amidst Danielle drama

Sierra Jackson reveals some news amidst her current drama with Danielle Maltby. Pic credit: ABC

In an attempt to put the recent Bachelor in Paradise drama with Danielle Maltby to bed, Sierra Jackson has revealed that she is in a new relationship.

In one of the biggest BIP feuds to hit social media this week, Sierra responded to Danielle shading her on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast.

Danielle, who is currently pursuing a relationship with Michael Allio on the show, implied Sierra had no proof that he had “led her on” while the two were together in Paradise.

The two also claimed that Sierra had tried to stir up drama in order to gain clout before releasing a music single.

Sierra admitted that she left the beach “confused and upset” after Michael broke things off with her, and although it’s unclear whether or not Michael knew that Danielle was waiting for him in Paradise, Sierra has now revealed that she is fully over him.

But first, she shared private DMs from followers about Danielle’s podcast appearance that solidified her thoughts on the situation.

Sierra Jackson reveals she is in a new relationship

In a follow-up to a tweet that showed the DMs she received, Sierra wrote, “For clarity, Im over Michael & have been. This is why I don’t understand why Im a point of topic for them.”

Although no name was given, she continued by confirming that she has since sparked up a romance with someone else.

She continued, “Those who keep saying ‘get over it’… Its comical bc I’m in a relationship. But damn near 40 & hating on a 27 yr old that also had your man? Good bye. My feelings are valid.”

Pic credit: @SierraJackzen/Twitter

Sierra Jackson’s statement on leaving Bachelor in Paradise early

After pursuing a solid relationship with Michael A. during the early days of Paradise, fans watched him end things after suddenly realizing his feelings for Sierra weren’t strong enough to continue on.

After choosing to leave the beach, Sierra took to Twitter with her statement on the situation.

“I didn’t see it playing out in a positive way so, I thought it best to go home,” she wrote. “I left very confused & upset but was able to gain clarity & understanding through time.”

She continued, “I didn’t want to possibly get involved in a love triangle down the line & it would’ve been cruel to use another man as a rebound. I’m proud I didn’t hold back, I showed up as myself, & stayed true to my character by leaving.”

Unfortunately, it seems as if Sierra has, in fact, involved herself in another triangle as she continues to stand up for herself against Danielle and Kaitlyn.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.