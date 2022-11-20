Bachelor in Paradise: Serene Russell addresses ‘scars’ after fans show curiosity

Serene Russell opened up about what fans assumed were scars on her midsection. Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Although many fans assumed Serene Russell had birthmarks or scars on her rib cage, her recent “storytime” post explained that it is actually a result of a genetic mutation.

While viewers have been seeing Serene’s beach body on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, a recent social media shot had fans chiming in and asking about the marks on her midsection.

To clear up any speculation, she uploaded a separate series of photos with a lengthy caption to explain that she actually has supernumerary, or extra, nipples.

She revealed that both her mother and oldest brother have them as well and continued to describe the uncommon occurrence of what happens in utero for babies to obtain them.

Serene continued to talk about what life was like for her as a child by saying the “extra nips” were difficult for her to address.

“In my adolescence of course it was annoying / uncomfortable to address if people asked – I found normalcy in looking up celebs that were rumored to have had them only to be sad when I saw they had had them removed,” she wrote.

Serene Russell clears up speculation after fans address her ‘scars’

Serene explained that doctors gave her the option to get the nipples removed as a child, but she opted not to since doing so would leave scars instead.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

She opened up even further by writing, “I struggled with this a lot (as I model and lots of photogs have photoshopped them out in the past) and ultimately decided to keep them unless they pose a health risk in the future (which I don’t think they will- mine don’t seem to have breast tissue in them and my mom has never had an issue with hers).”

Serene finished her post by recognizing that as long as someone is comfortable with who they are, there is no need to normalize the idea of being “perfect.”

Serene and Brandon Jones are headed towards a proposal on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans have one more week of seeing Serene on the beaches of Paradise as the two-part season finale is only a few days away.

Serene and her love interest Brandon Jones have been the strongest couple since the first episode, and especially after revealing that they were completely in love with one another, viewers are expecting to see a proposal during the upcoming episodes.

Even former BIP couple Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin dished on the relationship by saying the two are a shoo-in to get engaged.

One BIP preview has hinted at the fact that there may be a wedding happening during the finale, so there is a possibility that Brandon and Serene will just skip right to the ceremony.

But it is the wild world of Bachelor Nation, so we never can be too sure.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.