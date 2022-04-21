Bachelor in Paradise: Maurissa Gunn is still questioning herself and says Riley Christian is not who she thought

Maurissa Gunn finally speaks out about Riley Christian. Pic credit: ABC

Maurissa Gunn made her Bachelor franchise debut on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, while Riley Christian was on the Clare Crawley turned Tayshia Adams season of The Bachelorette.

The two got together on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise last summer, fell in love, and got engaged on the finale of the show.

However, the relationship didn’t end up lasting, and although there was a joint statement put out, Maurissa has now revealed some more information on why the couple called it quits.

Maurissa was recently a guest on the Almost Famous podcast with co-hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins, where Maurissa said viewers had seen her all season break down and question whether Riley was as into her as she was him.

What did Maurissa Gunn have to say about her relationship with Riley Christian?

She stated, “I was all in, so in love from day one. And that’s kind of where it started – like that feeling that I had there in Paradise was kind of the feeling that just continued to go on.”

Maurissa continued by saying on the podcast, “I get upset with myself – [I think to myself], you knew it right then and there, but you were just trying to like work through the circumstances and thinking like, ‘Oh, you’re being a little nuts, like, he’s so into you.’”

While the two announced their break up in January, Riley ended up posting a long message on his Instagram account, which received some backlash from Bachelor Nation alums. One specific alum, Deandra Kanu, tweeted a response in favor of Maurissa and against Riley, which Maurissa then retweeted.

Maurissa had a response for those who thought a specific retweet was shady

Co-host Ashley Iaconetti questioned Maurissa on that, as some called it shady, to which Maurissa responded, “I have not been shady in any sort of way… and sometimes who you meet on the show is not who they are after the show. I’m not trying to shade in any way.”

Maurissa furthered her explanation with, “Our whole relationship was legit, of course. I loved him from the bottom of my heart, I’m sure he loved me back. It just didn’t work out. There’s no shade.”

Maurissa did also reveal on the podcast that she tried to change herself for Christian, which she regrets. She declared that she sacrificed everything for love with Christian and is still questioning it all herself. For the entire podcast episode of Almost Famous with Maurissa, click here.

While she moved to New York City to be with, and live with Riley, Maurissa is now back in Atlanta, Georgia. She has recently revealed that she is open to finding love soon because she wants to get married and have kids. She has also hinted that she wouldn’t be opposed to finding love again in Paradise.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.