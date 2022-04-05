Bachelor In Paradise: Jenna Cooper and her fiance elope while in New Orleans

Jenna Cooper has eloped with her fiance. Pic credit: ABC

Jenna Cooper, a bright, bubbly, outgoing contestant on Season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk, Jr, was best known for her stint on Bachelor in Paradise.

While she formed a relationship with blunt, often off-putting contestant Jordan Kimball on the beach, the pair seemed to hit it off. They got engaged on the season finale of the show back in 2018.

However, that relationship didn’t last after cheating rumors surfaced, and Jenna fell out of the Bachelor Nation spotlight for quite a while.

Jenna Cooper has eloped with her fiance Karl Hudson

Now she has re-surfaced, and it appears she and her fiance, Karl Hudson eloped while in New Orleans for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament after getting engaged nearly one year ago.

In fact, Jenna added a photo of herself and her now-husband dressed up for the occasion, as she wore a flowing white dress with long sleeves. The sleeves showed her bare arms with cutouts of lace throughout, as Karl wore a black, traditional tuxedo.

Jenna posted a lengthy caption with their picture on her Instagram page as she exclaimed, “We finally did it!”

She went on to state, “Couldn’t wait any longer to marry the man of my dreams;) We decided last minute to come to New Orleans for the Final Four, and just elope! It was so fun and spontaneous and exciting.”

Jenna also posted, “I was actually very relaxed and able to take in every moment. Feeling so blessed, and just can’t stop smiling. For anyone who is disappointed, don’t worry…we are still planning a ceremony and big party in the Fall with all our friends and family!”

She then gave credit to her photographer, hair and makeup artists, floral shop, dress shop, and where she got her earrings. Lastly, Jenna gave a huge shout-out to @letselopeneworleans, who put together their elopement and quick ceremony.

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans say to Jenna’s post?

Bachelor Nation alums offered their congratulations to Jenna and her husband. Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, who is now married to Arie and has three children with him, commented first on the post. She stated, “Beautiful Jenna! Happy for you! (red heart emoji).”

Amanda Stanton and Annaliese Puccini both wrote sweet messages as well, as they put, “Beautiful! Congrats (heart-faced emoji and red heart)” and “Ahhh yay!! Congratulations love (red heart emoji).”

Other fans took to Jenna’s post to show their support for her. They wrote Congratulations and stated how fabulous, stunning, gorgeous, and beautiful Jenna looked in her photo and how they were happy for her and her husband.

Jenna and Karl also have a baby together, 20-month-old Presley.

Jenna and Karl also have a baby together, 20-month-old Presley.