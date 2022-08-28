Bachelor in Paradise: J.P. Rosenbaum asked to join cast after Ashley Hebert divorce

J.P. Rosenbaum was asked to go on Paradise. Pic credit: @_jprosenbaum/Instagram

J.P. Rosenbaum made his Bachelor franchise debut clear back in 2011 when he appeared on Ashley Hebert’s season of The Bachelorette.

Although the former The Bachelorette winner won Ashley’s rose back on Season 7, they couldn’t make it any longer in their relationship, despite having two small children together. It has been said recently that the two are not friends but only co-parents.

The Bachelorette wasn’t the only time J.P was asked to be part of the Bachelor franchise. Just recently, following his divorce from Ashley in late 2020, J.P. was asked to be on Bachelor in Paradise.

The 45-year-old was asked to go on the beaches of Mexico to find new love in the past couple of years.

While J.P. said no to the offer, fans had differing opinions on the thought.

Some Bachelor viewers would have loved to see him in Mexico. Others thought that, at 45, he was too old for the show. Still, others haven’t come to terms with the fact that he and Ashley got divorced.

J.P. Rosenbaum was asked to join Bachelor in Paradise cast

Instagram account @bachelordirttt posted a photo of J.P. with his ex, Ashley, and stated, “After divorce from Ashley Hebert, J.P. Rosenbaum was asked to be on BIP [palm tree emoji].”

The site then captioned the post by saying, “Remember this great man? We won’t see him on the beaches of Paradise, but he was asked to join! [palm tree and shark emojis].”

She’s All Bach podcast was credited as their source.

Bachelor Nation reacts to J.P. news

The first to comment on the post was none other than @shesallbach, as they claimed, “He revealed that on the She’s All Bach podcast [red heart].”

One user wasn’t too bummed that J.P. didn’t join the Paradise cast as the person declared, “The women on the show would probably be too young for him anyway.”

Two others were still saddened that Ashley and J.P. didn’t make it because they were one of their favorite couples in the franchise.

Others were happy that J.P. didn’t accept the offer to go to Mexico and wrote, “He’s too good for that drama” as well as “Smart smart man…”

On the other hand, one viewer posted, “Too bad. I would have liked that!” while another thought the exes were always such a great pair and couple.

Yet another user, half-joking and half-serious, made a comment about J.P. being 45 years old and would be close to double some of the women’s ages down on the beach, as this person stated, “Grandpa JP… “

Despite the thoughts being fairly split on whether J.P. should have accepted the Bachelor in Paradise offer, it’s clear he wasn’t down for the experience.

