Bachelor in Paradise: Hannah Godwin goes out on the town in an open-backed dress

Hannah Godwin goes out on the town in an open-backed blue dress. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Godwin, a former contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, made a name for herself as sweet, genuine, and stylish.

Hannah appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, where she left in a relationship with Dylan Barbour, to whom she is still currently engaged. Both Hannah and Dylan love to post about their relationship and style.

Hannah loves to post photos in dresses, swimwear, fancy outfits, and casual wear. She is definitely into fashion and beauty and loves to project that onto her social media, which was evident in her recent post.

Hannah Godwin stun fans with in her recent attire

Hannah’s most recent photos are of her and Dylan going out for the night. Hannah dazzled in a turquoise-colored, long-sleeved dress that stopped mid-calf with a slit up the sides. Moreover, the entire back of her dress is wide open, showing off her flattering figure.

Hannah added to her look with long, shimmering, dangly silver earrings, heels, a white handbag, and her make-up was flawless with her hair swept back into a low ponytail.

Dylan could be seen wearing black shades to supplement his black suit jacket and skinny black suit pants that tapered before the ankle. He donned black loafers on his feet to match his outfit.

It appeared that Dylan and Hannah were celebrating a friend’s birthday and went to a fancy hotel to spend the evening together with friends, good food, and plenty of alcoholic drinks.

What did Hannah and Dylan’s Instagram fans have to say about their look?

Fans of Hannah’s style, and the engaged couple, took to commenting on Hannah’s post and photos. As usual, they loved what they saw on her Instagram page, as they posted things like “Gorgeous,” “Perfect angels,” and “Cutest Couple.”

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah’s search for love ended with fiance Dylan

While Hannah didn’t receive Colton Underwood’s rose on his season, she then went on Bachelor in Paradise, where she constantly went back and forth between both Dylan and Blake Horstmann, who both wanted to date her.

Eventually, Hannah decided to choose Dylan over Blake, and their relationship was finally able to move forward and blossom. Dylan ended up proposing during the show’s finale, and the happy couple left the island together.

After quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannah and Dylan decided they wanted to move in together permanently. They did so in late 2020 when they decided to settle down in San Diego.

More recently, they have gotten closer to setting an exact wedding date, and they have moved into a new house together. While their wedding date is still up in the air, Hannah’s fashion sense is not. Stay tuned to see what amazing outfit she’ll come up with next.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.