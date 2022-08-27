Bachelor in Paradise: Genevieve Parisi stuns in lilac string bikini as the show gets ready to air

Genevieve Parisi shows off her bikini body. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi was back in the social media and influencing world when she returned from filming Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 in early July.

As an influencer after her stint on The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, she has gained many followers as she continues to post in revealing swimwear and body-baring outfits.

The official cast for the upcoming BIP season has been released, and with Genevieve’s name on it, she has gotten even more attention from her fans.

In fact, she posted the news with a posed photo of herself in a light lilac-colored string bikini and a smile on her face.

While Bachelor Nation was sure she’d be on the show, and Reality Steve has posted spoilers since filming started, this was confirmation for some who didn’t already know that she would be on the beach.

Moreover, some fans have speculated that Genevieve may have gotten her heart broken down in Mexico based on something she wrote on social media a couple of weeks ago.

Genevieve Parisi leaves little to the imagination in her string bikini photo

On her Instagram page, Genevieve can be seen posing just outside a pool of water with palm trees behind her.

With a body-baring, light purple bikini on, Genevieve showed off her toned, tanned body as she smiled at the camera.

She also captioned the photo by saying, “And we’re backkkk… Buckle up ladies and gentlemen. Tune in to @bachelorinparadise on ABC, Tuesday September 27th [red rose emoji].”

Bachelor alums react to her photo and post

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are both finishing up their season of The Bachelorette as co-leads, were the first to comment on Genevieve’s photo as they wrote, “I’m buckled” and “my baby girl,” respectively.

Susie Evans, who won Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, posted next with three heart-faced emojis and the words, “cannot wait.”

The Bachelor in Paradise account wrote, “We’re ready for a wild ride,” as Victoria Fuller, who will also be coming onto Paradise this summer, exclaimed, “hottest b***h of my life omg.”

Lyndsey Windham, who was also a contestant on Clayton’s season, stated in all caps, “MY ISLAND ANGEL,” while Elizabeth Corrigan, who didn’t get along with Sarah Hamrick on the show, declared, “Meeeooowww [cat emoji].”

Genevieve’s sister wrote, “I’M HYPEEEEEE,” but then joked, “Why didn’t you tell me you went on Paradise??”

Ency Abedin, another woman who competed for Clayton’s heart, claimed, “Bikini babeeeee.”

While viewers don’t know yet if Genevieve was able to find love on the beaches of Mexico, and left with someone or engaged, it’s clear that she’s loved in Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.