Bachelor in Paradise favorite Wells Adams explains The Vanity Project, dishes on The Bachelorette (Exclusive)

If you love Wells Adams and can’t get enough, this one’s for you.
We also get to know one of his most interesting collaborators and someone you’re probably already a fan of and didn’t know, Chad Mumm — who is behind the blockbuster documentary An Update on Our Family and the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.
Wells has been spreading his wings a bit, taking time off from Bachelor Nation to appear in The Traitors. He was cast in Season 3 but, unfortunately, didn’t last long.
But now he’s back to give Bachelor in Paradise fans a new obsession. He and Chad Mumm will do their best to make golf interesting for fans and non-fans alike.
Chad Mumm and Wells Adams explain why The Vanity Index is for everybody
He is also the man behind Mind Over Murder, another HBO documentary Chad says is “the thing that I might be the most proud of,” so make sure to check that out.
It’s no secret that Chad’s passion is golf. Now, he has intersected his love of the game with his career in filmmaking, focusing on Full Swing, Happy Gilmore 2, and The Vanity Index.
Wells and Chad’s enthusiasm for The Vanity Index is infectious, and they promise lots of interesting tidbits from behind the scenes as they discuss what went down and what may not have made the cut.
They also promise to tell us which celebrities love to golf and which ones may not be so honest about how good or bad they actually are. You know we love a good celebrity story, and The Vanity Index will have plenty of them.
As the show gains traction, we may also see some Bachelor Nation stars in the mix. After all, many golf enthusiasts have gained fame on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
Wells even says that Chris Harrison introduced him to much of the celebrity golfing circuit and revealed that he regularly plays with Ben Higgins.
Wells even revealed that he taught Joe Amabile how to golf and shared how much Grocery Store Joe has already improved after taking Wells’ instruction.
Wells Adams talks about The Bachelorette and why he’s not worried it will end
We couldn’t chat with Wells without asking about the biggest Bachelor Nation news to come out in recent weeks.
We just learned that The Bachelorette will not air this summer, which is a big blow to fans who want to see the woman-led spinoff when much of reality TV is off-air.
While production is taking a pass this year, Wells explained that he believes The Bachelorette will be back and shared why.
Tune in to this exclusive interview with Chad and Wells to find out what he had to say about The Bachelorette, why he believes the show is on hold, and why you should tune in to Full Swing and The Vanity Index, which are releasing new episodes today.
Full Swing Season 3 is airing on Netflix, The Vanity Index is available on Apple, Spotify, SoundCloud and wherever you listen to podcasts.