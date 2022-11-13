Bachelor in Paradise fans aren’t excited to see Gabby and Rachel’s cameo this week

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will be on this week’s BIP episode. Pic credit: ABC

Even though their season of The Bachelorette just ended less than two months ago, could it be true that fans are already sick of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

Maybe not all of Bachelor Nation, but some have been very vocal about their appearance on this week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

A preview for this week’s BIP episode shows the most recent Bachelorettes, Gabby and Rachel, heading down to the beach to talk to the current contestants — some of whom they dated during their season.

“We know so much, I feel like we could also have an insight,” Rachel says, as the two are seemingly sent to Paradise to give advice to the castmates who are potentially gearing up for a proposal.

For Gabby and Rachel, however, things didn’t quite work out for either of them when it came to finding love on reality television. Rachel memorably broke her engagement off with Tino after she found out he had kissed another woman shortly after his proposal, and Gabby recently announced her split with her winner, Erich Schwer.

With both of their names still dominating in the world of all things Bachelor, it seems as if some fans aren’t too excited to see their cameo on this week’s episode of Paradise.

Our Bachelorettes have arrived. 😌 Don't miss Gabby and Rachel on #BachelorInParadise Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/nmnDjFIAnH — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 11, 2022

Fans share their opinions about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on Bachelor in Paradise

While there are sure to be viewers who will be excited to see the duo back on their screens this week, others have shown that they are simply not interested in watching them.

The Bachelor in Paradise preview garnered some negative replies on Twitter, such as, “Nobody cares about these two” and “Please! We’ve seen enough of these 2 for a lifetime!”

“Whyyyyyy. I’m so over watching them on the screen,” another viewer replied, as others chimed in with questions such as, “Why does Rachel keep coming back? Boring!”

One fan even wrote in to tell others that the situation was worthy of an eye roll, while another begged the franchise to simply “make it stop.”

Rachel Recchia reveals she’s dating again after the show

While Gabby may be dealing with her recent breakup and focusing her time on Dancing With The Stars, Rachel has revealed that she is starting to date again — far away from the franchise.

She recently dished on a successful first date with someone whose name apparently has never been said by Jesse Palmer on reality TV. She said the two hit it off over coffee and even shared a kiss before planning their second go-around.

Rachel also revealed that if by chance she is single when Bachelor in Paradise films again next year, she will only go on the show as a contestant on one condition — fellow Bachelorette Michelle Young joins her.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.