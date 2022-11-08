Bachelor in Paradise fans are pining for Rodney Mathews to be the next Bachelor after emotional exit

Fans want Rodney to be the next Bachelor after leaving Bachelor in Paradise last night. Pic credit: ABC

Now that Bachelor Nation has had time to process and accept the fact that Rodney Mathews has left Bachelor in Paradise, they’ve spoken up about what they want next — for him to have his own season as The Bachelor.

Last night’s episode was one of the most emotional in BIP history as Rodney, a favorite amongst fans since his appearance on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, left the beaches of Paradise in shambles.

After forming a strong connection with Eliza Isichei that would seemingly take them all the way through, eliminated contestant Justin Glaze made his way back to the beach in an attempt to woo Eliza on his own.

Although Rodney and Eliza seemed to have an unbreakable bond, enough so that she chose him over Justin during last night’s rose ceremony, she ultimately realized her feelings were stronger for Justin and chose Rodney due to feeling pressure from the other contestants.

With an emotional breakup and an even more emotional exit from the beach, fans watched as the other BIP contestants were unable to control their emotions over the fact that Rodney was so hurt.

It was a twist that many may not have seen coming, but since it happened, viewers have been vocal about who they want to keep watching on their TV screens.

Bachelor Nation wants to see Rodney Mathews as the next Bachelor

There’s no doubt that Rodney has stolen the hearts of others in the Bachelor franchise, and now viewers are speaking up to say that he deserves to have his own chance at being The Bachelor.

“Hey @BachelorABC you wanna have the best season in franchise history?? Make this man the next Bachelor,” one fan tweeted at the show.

“MAKE. RODNEY. THE. BACHELOR,” another fan exclaimed.

“Can we start a petition to make Rodney the next Bachelor lead PLEASEEE?!” One viewer prompted.

BIP viewer @BarstoolFran also chimed in to ask, “So why did they not cast Rodney as the bachelor???!?!!!?”

Although fans have spoken up about what they want, Rodney will not be taking the reins as the next Bachelor. However, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost, as we’ve seen some former contestants become the Bachelor years after appearing on the show.

Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor will air in January

As confirmed on After The Final Rose this year, fans will see Zach Shallcross’ attempt at finding love during the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Zach was previously one of Rachel Recchia’s top men on the latest season of The Bachelorette and was eliminated after an uncomfortable night in the Fantasy Suite left the two questioning their entire relationship.

Although Zach gave out his first rose on ATFR, Bachelor fans will have to wait until Monday, January 23 to see the rest of his journey unfold.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.