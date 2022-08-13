Bachelor in Paradise: Did Genevieve Parisi just hint she gets her heart broken?

Genevieve Parisi makes an odd comment. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi might have made waves in the house during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, with the show’s villain, Shanae Ankney, but she won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation.

After Clayton chose her over Shanae on his 2-on-1 date, the rest of the women celebrated in the house when Genevieve returned.

While the two had words in the hot seat on the Women Tell All, viewers loved Genevieve’s facial expressions, blunt personality, and bright, white smile throughout the show.

As a fan favorite, Genevieve’s fan following and social media fame have only grown since the show as she continues her gig as an influencer.

Because of this, Genevieve was also chosen to film Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. While Reality Steve has released his spoilers during the filming and for the finale, some fans aren’t into reading those.

Genevieve herself doesn’t seem too excited to watch back the season either, which has Bachelor Nation fans concerned that maybe she gets her heart broken or possibly gets a villain edit.

Genevieve Parisi seems sad that Bachelor in Paradise is about to air

As Genevieve took to her TikTok account, she captioned her video with, “When you see the Bachelor in Paradise promo is out.”

But what viewers saw next in the video was what worried them. Genevieve mouthed the words, “Funny, but not funny haha. Funny, I’m gonna have a breakdown.”

As she said the last part, Genevieve looked as if she was about to cry. She also captioned her video by writing, “Hibernation time,” which makes fans think she just hinted that she can’t bear to watch it back.

Bachelor in Paradise fans speculate on what happened with Genevieve Parisi on BIP

One fan took to the comment section after Genevieve’s video on TikTok and wrote, “Girllll if you get the villain edit I’m running into the street.”

Genevieve actually responded back to the viewer and declared, “Don’t worry girl I’m just so f***ing emotional.” This seems like Genevieve is saying she doesn’t get the villain edit but something else happens.

Another viewer even tagged @zacharyreality to see if he had any insight into what Genevieve is meaning as she asked, “should we be reading into this?? do you think she gets a villain edit.”

Zachary Reality answered back to the inquiry as he claimed, “I think she’s gonna be one of the main queens,” again seemingly saying that the reason Genevieve is emotional and not wanting to watch isn’t because of a villain edit but something different.

So if Genevieve isn’t upset about a villain edit, then did someone break her heart? Did she leave engaged but now isn’t? Or did something else entirely happen that has her sad and wanting to hide?

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.