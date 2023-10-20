Bachelor in Paradise couple Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are married — Here’s what we know

It’s official — Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin have tied the knot.

Last week, Thomas teased that he and Becca may have gotten married, but now they have both confirmed the happy news.

Thomas and Becca met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which was filmed more than two years ago.

They didn’t exactly have a happy ending on the show, breaking up and heading their separate ways at the end.

But love always finds a way, and in this case, Thomas and Becca came back together after filming and were stronger than ever.

In May of 2022, Becca flipped the script on Thomas by proposing to him. Just a few months later, he proposed back.

The pair were originally scheduled to marry on October 7 but postponed their wedding plans after learning she was pregnant.

Then, a week after the original date, Thomas teased that he and Becca may have already tied the knot, and it turns out that they did!

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin confirm they are married

Just a week after their initial tease, both Thomas and Becca share on Instagram that they did, indeed, get married on Friday, October 13. Let’s just hope that turns out to be a lucky day for them.

Thomas posted first, sharing a black and white photo of their hands along with their baby boy Benny’s hand to show off their wedding rings,

The second photo in the carousel Showed the pair kissing while Thomas held Benny. Becca held their marriage license for the snap.

The third and final photo was a picture of Thomas and Becca smiling for the camera. She held the paperwork, and Benny was presumably in the stroller.

He captioned the photo share, “10/13/23 | Mr. & Mrs. 🤍.”

Becca followed suit, sharing the exact same photos and caption just one hour after Thomas put the big news out there for their fans and friends.

Thomas and Becca welcomed their first child in September

Thomas and Becca’s wedding, which seems to have taken place at the courthouse, came on the heels of the birth of their first son.

Becca Kufrin gave birth to Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin on September 21. Both proud parents shared a lot about the pregnancy, and we got to watch Becca’s baby bump grow as she posted progress pictures throughout the pregnancy journey.

They’re very proud of their son Benny, but so far, we still haven’t seen his face.

While both Becca and Thomas have shared photos of their son, they have shielded his face in photos or covered it up with an emoji.

Becca has explained that they are protecting their son’s privacy, opting not to show his face on social media.

