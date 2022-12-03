Bachelor in Paradise couple Kenny and Mari dish on upcoming wedding details

Bachelor in Paradise couple Mari and Kenny give exciting updates on their wedding. Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

2023 and 2024 are shaping up to be exciting years for Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch as they plan their two wedding ceremonies.

Mari and Kenny memorably got engaged during the Season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise and have been going strong over the past year and a half.

Recently, the two appeared on the Click Bait podcast to give fans some exciting new wedding updates.

The couple revealed that they have started looking at venues in Puerto Rico, where they plan to have a smaller ceremony in November of next year.

Kenny admitted that he liked one venue in particular, which featured donkeys and mini-cows walking around with drinks attached to them. Although Mari said that venue was “cool,” the “casual vibes” were too strong for her.

After their intimate ceremony in Puerto Rico, they said they will do a larger wedding in Chicago sometime in the spring of 2024 when the cold Illinois air warms up a bit.

Mari and Kenny also said that in terms of a wedding planner, they are “working with someone” but haven’t quite signed any paperwork to make it official. However, Mari noted that having a planner has made the process much easier and less stressful.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch dish on their ‘dream wedding’

When it comes to their ideal wedding, Mari has a few must-haves for both ceremonies that would make it her “dream wedding.”

For their Puerto Rico wedding, she would want tropical flowers everywhere, an abundance of tasty food, and a giant cake — which she specifically labeled as “a must.”

Mari also noted that their dogs need to be involved, and there must be a “good variety of activities for the family to do together.”

Will anyone from Bachelor Nation be invited to Mari and Kenny’s wedding?

While it seems the Puerto Rico wedding will be saved for their family, the couple said there will definitely be some familiar faces at their Chicago celebration.

Mari said she has already started the list, which she joked was “quite long.”

A few people from Matt James’ season will be invited, as well as some of the Season 7 Bachelor in Paradise cast and a few producers from the show.

The two recently attended fellow BIP couple Joe and Serena’s engagement party, where they hung out with former Bachelor castmates who will most likely snag an invite to their upcoming ceremony.

As for now, the two seem excited to keep planning for their special days and celebrating their fellow Bachelor friends.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.