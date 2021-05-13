Bachelor in Paradise casting rumors: Here’s who probably will and won’t be joining Bachelor spinoff

Bachelor in Paradise is coming up! Who will be finding love on the summer spinoff series? Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise filming may or may not be already underway, and fans are still wondering which Bachelor Nation stars will be dating each other in the tropics.

So far ABC has been rather secretive about Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 casting.

The network previously revealed that producers were looking to cast Bachelor veterans like Blake Horstmann and even previous leads like Becca Kufrin and Peter Weber but were struggling to due to the recent racism controversy.

Additionally, producers were looking to avoid the contestants from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

However, based on recent casting rumors, it seems casting hasn’t necessarily gone as the producers had planned.

Here are the latest Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 casting rumors.

Several men from Clare/Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette will join

Recent rumors confirm that at least four men from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ hybrid season of The Bachelorette will appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

An anonymous message sent to gossip Instagram account deuxmoi was posted to Reddit revealing which men will be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

“[100% emoji] confirmed that Noah, Chasen and Spencer from Clare/Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette are CONFIRMED for Bachelor in Paradise, along with Doctor Joe Park, who pretty much confirmed with his IG story a few weeks ago,” the message read

There is already some proven truth to this message as executive producer Robert Mills has already confirmed that Joe Park was cast in Bachelor in Paradise.

So it’s likely there’s also truth behind Noan Erb, Chasen Nick and Spencer Robertson being cast for Bachelor in Paradise.

Some women from Matt’s season may be on Bachelor in Paradise

Even though producers reportedly wanted to stay away from the women on Matt’s season, there’s still a chance that a couple of them may appear on the island.

Back in March, Chelsea Vaughn may have teased that she got an invitation to join paradise.

She uploaded a picture to Instagram of her posing on the beach in a bikini.

She captioned the pic, “Did someone say paradise?”

This may have been a vacation pic, or it could’ve been a hint that fans will see her sporting a similar look on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

One of Chelsea’s friends from Matt’s season, Kit Keenan, may have also revealed that she’ll be joining Chelsea on the summer spinoff series.

She wrote “on my way!” in the comments section.

Fans thought this might have meant that Kit was also asked to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and that they’d be there together to support each other on the journey to find love.

Serena Pitt, who many fans had already suspected may appear on Bachelor in Paradise, also wrote, “FUN IN THE SUN.”

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

However, for now, Joe Park is the only officially confirmed cast member for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Who definitely won’t be on

Unfortunately, some fan favorites have already said they won’t be on the series.

Clay Harbor, Tyler Cameron, and Matt James have all said they won’t be on the series.

Additionally, Connor Saeli also hinted that he might have been considering Bachelor in Paradise. Still, he won’t be now that he found out a contestant he had been talking to was also talking to someone else. There’s reason to believe that contestant may be Madison Prewett.

Others like Bri Springs and Blake Horstmann have said that it’s not likely that they’ll be on Paradise, but anything’s possible.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.