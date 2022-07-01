Bachelor in Paradise: Caila Quinn opens up about her past love triangle with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Caila Quinn talks about her prior love triangle. Pic credit: @ABC; @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Caila Quinn Burrello has been quiet since her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, but now she is here to talk about the love triangle she had with now-married couple, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

Although that pair is married now with a son, Dawson, it wasn’t always a match made in Paradise.

Besides Jared’s hesitations about getting into a relationship with Ashley on Paradise, he also had Caila on the side.

Now Caila has decided to speak out about her time on the beach as she reflects on the love triangle and how bad she feels about it now.

Caila Quinn speaks out about how the love triangle started

Caila was a guest on the podcast Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation with co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, aka Dr. Abs, and dished about the love triangle incident.

She started out explaining just how she got into the pickle as she stated, “The situation wasn’t the best for me. I was in a love triangle I didn’t anticipate. I was told I would be meeting other people as well, but when I arrived on the beach, there was only one single person for me to go on a date with.”

Caila went on to say that she still has a pit in her stomach when she thinks about the whole ordeal. She went on to say, “It doesn’t feel good to think that there’s someone out there that hates you. I don’t know if Ashley hates me now. I don’t know if we’ve moved on from things. I didn’t have closure with that and the last thing I remember is that feeling of someone being like, ‘Wow, I really hate you.’”

Caila offers an apology up to both Ashley and Jared

Now, after all of this time, and all three of them moving on, Caila still wants to put out an official apology. She claimed, “I was very guarded going into Paradise, so when I went on the date with Jared, I think he was more invested than I was. I was looking for fun times in my 20s, and when you have a third party who was interested in Jared, I think it was just a tense situation.”

Caila went on to say that she shouldn’t have stuck around him for as long as she did, and she should have let Jared and Ashley just see each other and let that play out.

She claimed that at the end of the day she was scared to be alone and not connect with anyone else, which would cause her to be eliminated.

What Caila would have done differently if she could turn back time

When Bryan and Mike asked Caila on the podcast if there was anything she wished she would have done differently, Caila shared, “I think I should’ve just broken up with him and not left with him. I think that my character was questioned and it was understandable.”

Caila went on to declare, “She really loved him and they were meant to be. They are so happy together and they have a beautiful family. They were meant to be and I got caught in the middle.”

She then ended by saying how great of a person Ashley truly is, and she’s sad that friendship ended because it could have been something great between them.

For the full episode of the podcast and Caila with the co-hosts, click here.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.