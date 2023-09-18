News Bachelor in Paradise break up: Michael Allio confirms split from Danielle Maltby

After weeks of rumors, Michael Allio has finally confirmed that he and Danielle Maltby have called it quits. The pair met last season on Bachelor in Paradise, and they seemed like a perfect match. It turns out that things weren’t so perfect after all, and now one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples will be going their separate ways. Michael opened up about his split from Danielle on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast on Monday. This latest breakup news comes just after Jason and Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that they, too, were calling it quits. Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

On the podcast, Michael told Jason, “I guess I’ll just come out with it. We’re not together anymore.”

Why did Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby split?

Based on what Michael had to say, it sounds like he and Danielle still have a lot of love for each other even though they decided to go their separate ways.

“Yeah it’s really, it’s not what we planned. We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it’s really awful when it doesn’t work out.”

When it comes to why Michael and Danielle broke up, he explained, “Love is there, but you’re not necessarily compatible.”

“You mourn the loss, not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned,” Allio continued. “And it’s to no fault of hers.”

Danielle and Michael’s split came after she moved to Ohio so they could be together. She even met and spent time with his son.

Despite the split, Michael confessed that Danielle really gave her all to make things work.

“I just have so much admiration,” Michael told Jason. “Yeah, and I guess that’s it, you know right now. We’re still you know working through some things and trying to stay close. Yeah, but, yeah, last couple months have been really tough.”

Now, Michael is ready for healing, which he knows will come as he has a bit of experience in that area.

Michael Allio’s Bachelor Nation journey

Bachelor Nation first met Michael Allio when he signed up for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Michael’s story was compelling because he’s a widower with a young son. His wife passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer, leaving Michael grieving the loss.

He shared a lot about his journey and paid tribute to his late wife many times on The Bachelorette and off. On Katie’s season, he made it clear that he was looking for a special woman to join him in raising his son.

It obviously didn’t work out with Katie, as Michael ended up leaving early because he missed James and felt guilty for leaving him while he went off to film the show.

He returned for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise and bonded with Danielle. We thought that he had found the one, but it looks like it just wasn’t meant to be for them.

