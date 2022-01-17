Bachelor in Paradise bad boy Jordan Kimball is married to Christina Creedon

Jordan Kimball finally settles down with Christina Creedon Pic credit: @jordan_kimball/Instagram

Remember Jordan Kimball? Confident, stylish, self-assured, witty, bold, bad boy, Jordan Kimball? He was on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and he was either loved or hated by his houseguests.

Some thought he was cocky, while others thought he was hilarious. After not receiving Becca’s final rose, Jordan then went on that summer to appear in Bachelor in Paradise. Enter Jenna Cooper, whom Jordan was captivated by from the start.

When Jenna Cooper and Jordan got together, viewers and Bachelor fans thought it was a done deal. However, texts were leaked that made it look like Jenna was cheating on Kimball.

While she said they were untrue, Kimball just could not trust her anymore, so he broke it off with Jenna, which seemed devastating for both of them.

Jordan then decided to give Bachelor in Paradise one more try to find love. However, it was a short stint for him, as he let his temper get the best of him when he threw down another contestant, which was grounds for elimination.

Who is this girl who stole Jordan Kimball’s heart?

Fast forward time and Jordan met Christina, a teacher, at the LAX airport in 2019. They began dating shortly after. Starting with a long-distance relationship, and a move to Florida by Christina, they ended up in Texas, where the Bachelorette contestant and two-time Bachelor in Paradise member finally proposed in December of 2020.

Kimball tied the knot with his fiancé, Christina Creedon, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Jordan and Christina became Mr. & Mrs. Kimball as they said their I do’s during their outdoor ceremony.

Jordan and Christina are all smiles as they hold up their marriage license, Pic credit: @jordan_kimball/Instagram

Christina looked stunning in her wedding dress, which was a full-bodied, long-sleeved lace gown, and Jordan wore a true-to-him stylish black tuxedo.

After the ceremony, the couple and their family and friends celebrated at the Wynden, where there was a champagne tower, dancing, and sparklers galore.

The couple brought back some old school country with their first dance by Alison Krauss. As the song When You Say Nothing At All played in the background, the couple danced together.

Celebrity guests included Josh Murray, past BIP contestant, Nick Faulkner, who is Jordan’s podcast co-host, and also Kat Dunn, who was on Big Brother during the 2019 summer.

It looks like this bad boy finally got the good girl he’s been looking for. Cheers to a happy life together, Jordan and Christina!

