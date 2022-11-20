Bachelor in Paradise: Andrew Spencer reveals if he reached out to Teddi after leaving the show

Andrew Spencer talks about the status of his current relationship with Teddi Wright. Pic credit: ABC

After dropping a bomb on Bachelor in Paradise viewers this week, Andrew Spencer has opened up about whether or not he pursued a relationship with Teddi Wright post-Paradise.

After Season 8 viewers saw Andrew and Teddi hit it off during the early episodes, Teddi memorably told Andrew she no longer had serious feelings for him and decided to leave the beach suddenly.

Teddi then took to social media after the episode aired to inform her followers that the Paradise environment was cruel to her and others in authority tried to cross her boundaries.

Although Andrew tried to pursue relationships with other women during his time on the show, he revealed this week that he could not be serious with any of them because he still had feelings for Teddi.

Despite his current interest Ency begged him to stay — for what seemed like hours — Andrew ended up leaving shortly after revealing the news.

On a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, he revealed whether or not he attempted another relationship with Teddi after leaving the show.

Andrew Spencer says he reached out to Teddi Wright after Bachelor in Paradise

After being asked the question by former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, Andrew said that he texted Teddi after leaving the show, and the two exchanged messages.

“Nothing serious, I just really wanted to just get a chance to, you know, [have a] conversation with her,” Andrew revealed.

He said that at the end of the day, he truly just wants to be friends with her, especially after everything they went through together on the show.

“I just don’t want her to just completely be out of my life,” he continued, saying that he simply wanted to be there for her after she had a difficult time on the show.

When it comes to a potential rekindling, Andrew said that it’s not likely — at least over text.

He said that he would not reach out to her again, but if he were to meet with her “organically” in person, he would “definitely shoot his shot” again.

He also guaranteed that he would be “smoother” and “a lot better” than he was when talking to her previously on the beach.

Fans can expect to hear more about Andrew and Teddi’s relationship soon as he confirmed that he would address the situation during next week’s reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.