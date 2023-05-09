Bachelor in Paradise alums Serene Russell and Brandon Jones call off engagement: Here’s what we know

Bachelor in Paradise alums Serene Russell and Brandon Jones have called off their engagement after less than one year together.

The Bachelor Nation couple met on Season 8 of BIP last summer.

Brandon and Serene were one of two couples that got engaged and the only one that had any staying power.

Victoria Fuller and Johnny Dephillipo also got engaged.

However, they fizzed out before Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise stars hit ABC airwaves.

Now it seems the reality TV curse has hit another Bachelor Nation couple, as Brandon and Serene have opted to part ways too.

The former couple shared their news on Monday in a joint and heartfelt Instagram post that highlighted several of their pivotal relationship moments. There were even clips and pictures from their time together on BIP.

Although they seem very happy in all of the videos and photos, things aren’t always as they appear. That was the case with Brandon and Serene, who have been working on their relationship for a while.

“After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement. We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye,” read part of the caption.

The statement shared that the split was hard for both of them. Serene and Brandon declared there’s still love between them before asking for a favor from fans.

“We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals,” stated the end of the breakup announcement.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Brandon Jones and Serene Russell’s split

It didn’t take long for the comments section of their statement to get flooded with replies from Bachelor Nation alums and fans. Bachelor alums were out in full force to support Serene and Brandon.

Katie Thurston, Michael Allio, Susie Evans, and Victoria Fuller showed up express love and support for the former couple.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise fans, though, weren’t quite as supportive. While there were comments sending love and expressing shock over the announcement, others had various thoughts and opinions on the subject.

One user wrote, “Sorry but these videos and pics make it hard to believe it’s over.”

A different user shared, “This is the weirdest breakup post I’ve ever seen.”

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.