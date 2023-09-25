Bachelor in Paradise alums Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are married

A lot is going on with Bachelor in Paradise stars lately.

And we’re not talking about the new season, which starts on Thursday.

BIP alums have been making a lot of headlines for major life events.

Like Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, who just announced the arrival of their first son.

We’re learning that Caelyn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have also taken a significant step in their relationship.

After many ups and downs, including Dean leaving Mexico and returning for Caelynn during their season of BIP, the pair finally tied the knot.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert got married in Colorado

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert got married on Saturday in a camp-themed wedding that took place in Meredith, Colorado.

The ceremony went down on September 23 at Beyul Retreat, close to where Dean grew up, according to exclusive details obtained by PEOPLE.

The BIP couple’s wedding was themed “Camp Bell” to honor Dean’s mother, Debbie Bell. Now that they are married, the pair plan to change their last names to Bell as well.

“We both love the [Colorado] area, and it made it even more special,” Caelynn said of their wedding venue. “We also wanted a way for everyone to be together all weekend versus just for a night or two. When we toured this venue, we immediately knew it was the one. Everyone has their own cabin and is staying on property.”

Caelynn and Dean have shared photos from their wedding day, which are breathtaking with the wooded backdrop.

Caelynn made sure to note in her caption that this was the “best day” of her life.

While Dean claimed “til death do us part” in his caption.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert’s relationship timeline

Caelynn and Dean met on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in August and September 2019.

Dean joined the show during Week 2 and hit it off immediately with Caelynn. Then, Dean dumped Caelynn on her birthday and left the beach.

Not long after, Dean realized his error and returned to BIP to mend things with Caelynn, telling her that after he left, he couldn’t stop thinking about her. The pair left Mexico together before the season was done filming and have been together ever since.

As Bachelor in Paradise was airing their season, Caelynn and Dean confirmed that they were still a couple after leaving together. Months later, in June 2020, they got commitment rings.

They bought a house together in Las Vegas in January 2021, and in November 2021, Dean made waves when he said that he wanted Caelynn to propose to him.

They didn’t announce their engagement until October 2022. Dean revealed that he had to buy Caelynn a “placeholder” engagement ring because he bought her a real one and then misplaced it.

While Dean did say earlier this year that he was content to get married at the courthouse, that’s not what they did. Instead, they said their vows outdoors in Colorado in a camp-themed wedding that made both of them very happy.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on ABC.