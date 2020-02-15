Bachelor in Paradise alum Kendall Long celebrates Galentine’s Day after Joe Amibile split

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Bachelor in Paradise couple Kendall Long and Joe Amabile recently called it quits but that didn’t stop her from having a great Valentine’s Day.

Well, in this case, Kendall made it clear she was celebrating Galentine’s Day with one of her pals and they were doing it in jean jackets.

Kendall Long shows off her Valentine’s Day date

On February 14, Kendall shared a couple of photos of herself and her twin sister Kylie. In them, the pair are “twinning” in denim and enjoying the fact that they are single and free to mingle.

“Jean jacket Galentine,” she wrote in the caption.

The celebration didn’t stop on Kendall’s Instagram page either. In her Instagram stories, she shared even more about what she was doing for Valentine’s Day.

It turns out that a “Sissy Date” was part of her special day as Kendall and Kylie spent a bit of time together in Las Vegas.

Kendall also shared that she had arrived in Sin City as part of a Revolve x Palms event.

In a video shared to her Instagram stories before she got to Las Vegas, Kendall was talking about her Valentine’s Day plans with her sister.

“This is my valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kendall said. “Where are we off to for Valentine’s Day weekend?”

Her twin responded, “Vegas baby!”

Here’s what Kendall is missing on Valentine’s Day

Considering that Kendall Long and Joe Amabile just announced their split, you’d think these Bachelor in Paradise stars might be missing each other on the biggest day for romance of the year.

It turns out that is not the case though. Instead, Kendall revealed that what she really misses this year is her dog that she and Joe shared.

“The most heartbreaking thing about this Valentine’s Day is I’m not spending it with Pistachio,” Kendall said in another Instagram video. “He is with Mamacita, hanging out with their dog, Oden. So, he is getting lots of love but unfortunately, he’s too young for Vegas.”

What happened with Joe Amabile?

Kendall and Joe began dating on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise but they didn’t make it past Mexico before calling it quits. Then, after the show wrapped for the season, the pair ended up back together.

They dated for nearly two years before calling it quits. Kendall and Joe announced on January 29 that they had decided to move on from each other.

After the split, Joe decided to move back to his native Chicago and Kendall is staying in Los Angeles.