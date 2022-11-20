Aaron Clancy poses shirtless for his latest underwear collaboration. Pic credit: @aaronrclancy/Instagram

Although Bachelor in Paradise viewers are used to now seeing Aaron Clancy in his swim trunks, a new promotion has them seeing him in his underwear instead.

The BIP star, who is back for his second season of the show, has become a fan favorite while attempting a solid relationship on the beach with fellow contestant Genevieve Parisi.

With the air time comes a larger social following, which Aaron has been using to his advantage by way of product promotion.

He recently took to his Instagram in collaboration with Step One, the underwear brand that is specifically designed to prevent chafing.

For someone who’s been spending a lot of time in the sun, the product seems like a solid fit for Aaron — or as he would put it, “so nectar.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

His post showed him holding a Baby Yoda mug while sitting on the arm of a green couch to draw attention to his toned physique.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Aaron Clancy promotes Step One underwear with thirst trap

While smiling off to the side in a backward hat, Aaron rocked a look that he has become well known for on Paradise.

Here’s a hint: it doesn’t involve a shirt.

Aaron let his six-pack abs take center stage as the band of his underwear clearly showed above his shorts, revealing the Step One logo on the side.

His caption informed his followers that the brand would be having a mega sale this upcoming Black Friday.

“Step one… that’s all. 40% off for Black Friday,” he wrote.

Aaron Clancy promotes Javi’s Ranch Water with boat snap

When it comes to spending a day outside, what could be better than drinking Javi’s Ranch Water? For Aaron, the answer is nothing.

Another recent post showed the BIP contestant smiling while hanging onto a boat in the bay of San Diego, California. And, unfortunately for many fans, he was in fact wearing a shirt in this snap.

“Always boating season with @javisranchwater #ad #RanchWater #JavisRanchWater #TheWayItOughtToBe,” Aaron wrote in his caption.

The beverage company prides itself on using only 100% agave tequila, sparkling water, and other natural flavors. The drink, which “raises the bar on refreshing,” currently comes in three flavors: lime, grapefruit, and watermelon.

Whether he’s showing off the band of his briefs or sipping on a tequila-based beverage, Aaron surely knows how to captivate his fans as his time on Bachelor fans’ television screens is coming to an end soon.