Bachelor in Paradise: Aaron Clancy clears the air on Genevieve Parisi situation that Shanae brought up

Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney had beef on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor for weeks before the Women Tell All episode aired.

In fact, Genevieve and Shanae were on the one and only 2-on-1 date of the season, where Clayton finally sent this season’s villain, Shanae, on her way home.

However, feelings and drama were stirred back up last Monday night during the Women Tell All segment with the two women.

What kind of shade did Shanae Ankney throw at Genevieve Parisi this time?

Shanae decided to throw it out there that her nemesis, Genevieve, had hooked up with Aaron Clancy, Bachelor Nation alum from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Aaron was a guest on the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation after the Women Tell All aired, and he cleared the air for anyone wondering if he and Genevieve hooked up.

What did Aaron Clancy have to say about the supposed rumor?

Aaron told Click Bait co-hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth that he and Genevieve had indeed met, after the filming of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

He explained that “Genevieve and I met randomly one time at a bar. Clayton’s season hadn’t even aired yet, so I didn’t know who she was. She knew who I was from ‘Paradise’ and came up to me to introduce herself. We hugged and that was pretty much the extent of it. I didn’t care to talk too much about ‘The Bachelor’ with her and that was it.”

Aaron continued, “She told me she was on the show and that they had already wrapped up filming. I didn’t know who she was at all, but she did post me on her Stories. It was super surface level, but she posted me on her Stories and I was absolutely hammered. She was holding a rose and I looked at the camera. It got reposted by one of the Bachelor fan pages and I guess Shanae saw it and ran with it.”

When asked if there was any romantic connection or hookup between the two, Aaron said that he has no idea because it usually takes him a few times of meeting someone before he can tell if there is chemistry…and he was only around Genevieve one time.

He added, “I did not hook up with Genevieve, though. I wasn’t trying to, either.”

What happened with Shanae and Aaron?

When asked about Shanae and if she had tried to slide into his DMs, he did show the co-hosts that she had, in fact, replied with comments to some of his Instagram Stories.

Therefore, Shanae was just throwing shade at Genevieve and grasping at whatever straw she could to try and make Genevieve look bad. But Genevieve did know what she was talking about when she said that Shanae had, in fact, slid into his DMs. For the full episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation and Aaron Clancy, click here.

Will we see any of them on Bachelor in Paradise this summer? Could any of this end up having any truth to it? Only time will tell until Bachelor Nation is shown the Paradise cast list.

