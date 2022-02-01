Baby Girl Lisa to Kimberly after Sojaboy shut her down on Before the 90 Days: ‘I got the yam!’

Kim Menzie’s and Lisa Hamme’s feud over Usman Umar continued on social media and got spicier. Pic credit: TLC

The feud between 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Kim Menzies and Baby Girl Lisa Hamme over Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar is heating up with both women hurling insults at each other.

The since-deleted comments took place on the post of a 90 Day fan page on Instagram. The post was a meme that brought up Kim begging Usman for sex during the latest episode of Before the 90 Days and one of BGL’s famous quotes and pieced them together for what turned out to be a provoking response from both women.

Kim and Lisa have been embroiled in a feud since before Season 5 started, but this is the nastiest it’s gotten between them.

Lisa Hamme and Kim Menzies had a verbal showdown on 90 Day Fiance fan page’s post

A meme was made by a 90 Day fan page that featured a still image of Usman with subtitles from Kim saying, “and it’s not like I’m begging you for sex or any [bleep] like that.”

The meme’s caption read, “Kimbaaaaaly isn’t begging for sex, because she too has 50 mens waiting for her in San Diego.”

In comments that have since been deleted by both Kim and Lisa, Kim initially provoked, “No 50 men over here. I’m good. Lol would never take advice from people that sit behind a phone writing comments or bad things….or people that block me and then talk s**t. Hmmmmmmm.”

To which Lisa jabbed, “Hey witch it’s MENZ (laughing/crying emojis).”

She continued in another comment by saying, “And don’t compare her to me, she’s not in my league I got the yam and didn’t have to buy a ps5 and laptop.”

A meme about Lisa and Kim’s relationship with Usman got them going at each other. Pic credit: @mommysaysbadwordslive/Instagram

Can Kim Menzies redeem herself with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans?

Kim rubbed many Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way by pressuring Usman to have sex with her and then throwing multiple fits when he did not consent.

Kim issued an apology on Instagram, but viewers may need to see her behavior improve on the show if they are going to take her seriously again.

The embarrassment she dealt to herself, which ended up concerning 90 Day fans, may also be able to be looked past if she focuses on what she went to Africa to do, which was to form a deeper connection with Usman in person and get to know him better.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.