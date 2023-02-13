Avery Mills shares tragic update on Omar’s family after earthquake rocks Syria

90 Day Fiance alum Avery Mills gave concerned fans a devastating update after a deadly earthquake rocked her husband’s home country of Syria.

Avery and her husband, Omar Albakour, were staying in Dubai at the time, and his parents and sisters happened to be visiting the couple when the earthquake occurred.

Avery posted a message on Instagram to update fans about the couple and his family in Syria.

His family’s homes were destroyed, and five of Omar’s family members tragically perished in the disaster; three victims were young children.

Avery wrote, “With great sadness, Omar lost 5 close family members due to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. What we originally thought was only 4 now became 5 deaths. 3 of the five victims were very young children. Our heart and many other families in Turkey and Syria are hurting. May Allah ease the pain 🤲.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

On February 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria, where Omar’s family resides. The devastating quake has a current death toll of over 36,000 people.

90 Day Fiance alums Omar Albakour and Avery Mills have tragic news after a devastating earthquake hits Syria

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour live in Dubai, UAE, and have been very worried about their family still living in Syria. Avery loves Omar’s family like her own and was heartbroken to learn Omar’s cousin, his wife, and three small children were killed in the deadly earthquake days ago.

The natural disaster caused thousands of buildings to collapse, leaving millions homeless and rescuers to pull survivors from the ruins in freezing temperatures. The United Nations emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths said the death toll would likely surpass 56,000 in Syria and Turkey.

The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes struck nine hours apart last Monday. Relief efforts were complicated by a 12-year-long civil war.

The story of Avery and Omar on 90 Day Fiance

Avery and Omar settled in Dubai after Omar finished dental school at Rutgers University. Avery recently finished her degree in Healthcare Administration to help her husband in his dental practice.

The Columbus, Ohio, native met her Syrian husband on a dating site for Muslim singles. The two met when Avery and her mother flew to Beirut, Lebanon, on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and married shortly after, with Avery’s mom skeptically looking on. The couple just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

The two have successfully met their goals and have no desire to return to television, choosing to live a private life outside of the spotlight.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and streams on Discovery+.