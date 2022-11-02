Aven Jones shows off biceps in bulletproof vest as 50 Cent

Aven Jones made it far on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @avenljones/Instagram

Aven Jones channeled rapper 50 Cent for his Halloween costume this year.

The Bachelor Nation star stepped out with friends for a costumed night out.

Meanwhile, Aven has been at the center of speculation as fans wonder about the status of his relationship with Rachel Recchia.

Aven made it into Rachel’s final two on The Bachelorette Season 19.

While Rachel and Aven had a strong connection, Rachel chose to get engaged to Tino Franco instead. However, Tino cheated on Rachel after their engagement leading to the pair’s breakup.

Aven appeared to come to Rachel’s rescue on After the Final Rose when he made a surprise appearance and expressed interest in rekindling with her.

The couple hasn’t confirmed whether they continued to pursue a relationship post-show, but they’ve left ominous posts for fans to ponder over.

Aven Jones poses in 50 Cent costume

Aven Jones took to his Instagram Stories to show off his costume.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finalist’s biceps were out as he enjoyed a night out with friends.

Aven wore a black durag, white tank, black pants, and a black bulletproof vest reminiscent of the look 50 Cent became known for after being hit by nine bullets 22 years ago.

To make it clear who inspired his costume, Aven’s vest read “50 Cent” in white lettering over the chest.

He accessorized his look with a chain around his neck and wrist and a watch on his other arm as he looked off to the side for the photo.

The two people around Aven were also in costume; one seemingly dressed as a Nascar driver and another as a hospital patient with a cardboard sign revealing what was making him “sick.”

Aven Jones shares fitness and skincare routine

Recently, Aven documented how he spends his days, and it included taking care of his body and skin.

Sharing a video to Instagram, Aven filmed himself making his bed, consuming protein, and washing his face and hair with moisturizing products.

He also hit the gym for weightlifting, pushups, and more.

Aven labeled the video “Day in the life,” and captioned the post, “Y’all been asking for a day in the life. Pretty much how I start every morning. Included some of the products I use on a daily basis 💪🏽.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.