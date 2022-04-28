Ava Maybee talks ‘crazy’ American Idol experience, calls her future bright

Ava Maybee singing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Ava Maybee was a unique singer on American Idol this season and she carried her style all the way to the Top 11.

The daughter of the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith knew what it meant to be a star on the stage thanks to her dad, but she wanted to prove herself on her own without relying on his name.

She did well throughout her American Idol journey, but it all came to an end this past weekend when she didn’t get enough fan votes to continue her journey.

However, while Ava is going home, she said her future looks bright.

Ava Maybee talks American Idol experience

Ava Maybee seemed grateful for her time on American Idol and she went to Instagram to thank all the fans who voted for her.

“This has been one of the craziest experiences of my life, ” Ava wrote. “I’ve learned so much on this show. Thank you all for voting and supporting me and I hope you stick around because the future is lookin bright!!!!”

Shen then went on to compliment the remaining singers after her elimination and seemed to be cheering them on.

“This top 11 is so incredible I’m so proud of them,” she wrote. “thank you thank you thank you thank you!!!!!”

Ava Maybee’s American Idol journey

Ava Maybee came onto American Idol for the audition round and impressed all three judges.

She performed Lately by Stevie Wonder at the Los Angeles auditions and found herself heading to Hollywood. Katy Perry compared her voice to Cher and Luke Bryan said she looked like an artist.

When Ava Maybee reached Hollywood Week, she had a great performance of Roxanne by The Police.

As part of Group 2 in the Showstopper Round, Ava sang Chaka Khan’s Tell Me Something Good and was safe to move on from there.

That led her to the top 20 where she sang the Demi Lovato song, Anyone. Once again, it moved her on in the competition and to the top 14 thanks to the first fan votes.

In the Top 14 Live Reveal, Ava sang Cuz I Love You by Lizzo and was deemed safe.

However, Ava Maybee only had one song left to sing. In the Top 14, Ava sang Sign of the Times by Harry Styles and ended up going home after the fan votes.

Ameican Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.