Ava Maybee releases hilarious video referencing American Idol experience

Ava Maybee singing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Ava Maybee went home last weekend on American Idol, ending her journey.

However, she took the elimination well, calling it a crazy experience and saying that she sees her future as bright.

She also released a funny video referencing what it was like to appear on American Idol and mentioning how hard it is to get used to the real world again.

Ava Maybee references American Idol on TikTok video

With American Idol behind her, Ava Maybee showed on TikTok that her fun, infectious personality is what fans and followers can expect from her even after leaving the singing competition.

The video opens with a voice-over narrator saying, “When you get kicked off American Idol, and your brain has to adjust to normal life…”

As this happens, Ava sits down at a table with a sandwich. She takes a bite, and the American Idol music plays.

Ava, in one costume, stands and starts clapping, startling her as she eats her sandwich. Then, a third Ava, this one in a purple wig, starts to criticize the sandwich, saying, “first off, the sandwich was dry, I’ll be honest.”

A fourth, this one with a long blonde wig, said, “I don’t know if you saw this on my card, but I wrote down ‘Top 10 sandwich.'”

Finally, the one who stood up clapping said, “that performance was full of flavor, I’m hungry for more, it’s not an Ava Maybee, it’s an Ava definitely.”

To this, the Ava with the sandwich celebrates with a huge smile.

Ava captioned the video with, “I’ve lost my mind.”

Ava Maybee thankful for American Idol experience

Ava Maybee said that her appearance on Ameican Ifol was “crazy” but that it was a great experience, and she feels she has a bright future.

When she appeared in her audition, she admitted that she had a famous dad, but she always wanted to get by on her own talent and not rely on his name.

She did so on American Idol.

Ava’s dad is Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith.

“This has been one of the craziest experiences of my life, ” Ava said after her elimination. “I’ve learned so much on this show. Thank you all for voting and supporting me and I hope you stick around because the future is lookin bright!!!!”

“This top 11 is so incredible I’m so proud of them,” she wrote. “thank you thank you thank you thank you!!!!!”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.