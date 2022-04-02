Ava Maybee on American Idol: Where to find the daughter of Red Hot Chili Pepper drummer

Ava Maybee during Hollywood Week on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

The daughter of a famous rock star made her debut on American Idol when Ava Maybee auditioned and earned her ticket to Hollywood Week.

When Ava appeared on Hollywood Week, she delivered a great performance in the Genre Rounds and moved on to the Duets Rounds, which airs on Sunday.

With a rock star for a dad and a great voice to go along with it, Ava Maybe is one to watch, and here is what you need to know about the American Idol competitor.

Who is Ava Maybee on American Idol?

Ava Maybee is the daughter of Red Hot Chili Pepper’s guitarist Chad Smith.

Chad has been the drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1988 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 with his bandmates.

He is also the drummer of Chickenfoot.

His daughter, whose full name is Ava Maybee Cardoso Smith, was born in 2001.

When talking about her music, Ava said that she doesn’t want to be compared to her dad.

“I like to keep my music separate from my dad because it’s really important for me to make it on my own,” Maybee said in the episode where she auditioned. “So I’m here just doing it by myself, and I’m just so excited to be here.”

“I have never been part of anything this big or this exciting before in my life.”

Ava auditioned on American Idol with her softer rock rendition of Stevie Wonder’s 1980 hit Lately. During Hollywood Week, she sang a soulful version of The Police’s Roxanne.

What really impressed the judges was the fact that she took the songs and made them her own rather than singing a spot-on rendition of the tracks.

Here are Maybee’s two songs so far.

Ava Maybee Sings Stevie Wonder's "Lately" - American Idol 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Sir Blayke & Ava Maybee Impress The Judges During Hollywood Week - American Idol 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

How to follow Ava Maybee on Instagram

American Idol fans can find Ava Maybee on Instagram at @avamaybee.

She has over 20,000 followers and has 380 posts and counting. In her bio, she wrote, “Sucker for a strong bass line.”

She shows her good humor in her Instagram photos, including one where she mentioned Hollywood Week.

After she made it through Hollywood Week’s first night, she posted, “I made it to the next round! If you thought this round was intense, you won’t believe #Duets!”

Ava Maybee is also on TikTok at @avamaybee where fans can hear more of her personality.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.