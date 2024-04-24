Austin Reed claps back at ‘erectile dysfunction’ claims after refusing to consummate his marriage

Listen up, Married at First Sight Season 17 viewers! We’re happy to announce that this is the final stretch of this dreary season, with only one episode left.

Where Are They Now: To Hurt or to Heal airs in a few hours, and then we can bid goodbye to Denver forever.

However, before we close out this chapter, there are still some unresolved questions to tackle, and Austin Reed is ready to clear up a few things.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, he claps back at the questions surrounding his sexuality — including an assumption that he has erectile dysfunction.

MAFS fans started to speculate that something was off with Austin after he refused to consummate his marriage to Becca Haley.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Social media went into a slew of possible reasons why Austin refused intimacy with his wife amid her constant pleading.

Some people also assumed he was a virgin, a sexually “repressed Christian,” or that he might be gay. However, Austin is finally speaking out and ending all the speculations.

Austin Reed claps back at claims by MAFS fans about his sexuality

MAFS airs its final episode tonight, and Austin speaks out in a clip for what’s to come.

The teaser shows the 32-year-old enjoying a day out with castmate Michael Shiakallis and a friend as he opens up to them about the speculations from viewers.

“People saying like I experience erectile dysfunction or that I’m a repressed Christian, and none of those things are true,” affirms Austin.

As for the real reason why Austin took sex off the table during his marriage to Becca, well, it’s a lot less scandalous than people assumed.

“I am a normal dude who, you know, just likes to build a foundation with a woman before I cross that barrier and have that connection,” he tells the guys.

“You’re not a virgin, are you?” his friend asks laughingly.

“I’m not,” responds Austin.

Austin Reed is now dating his roommate

Meanwhile, Austin has already moved on from Becca and is building a foundation with another woman.

In case you’re wondering, no, it’s not the producer who was allegedly fired for having an inappropriate relationship with the MAFS star.

However, it’s someone who was right under Austin’s nose the whole time, or rather, under his roof.

His new girlfriend is his roommate, and the pair decided to explore a relationship after Austin returned home from filming the show.

The Where Are They Now special will shed more light on Austin’s new romance.

In the teaser, the couple discuss their relationship while out on what appears to be a double date with Chloe and Michael.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.