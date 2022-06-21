Austin Hurd celebrates his first Father’s Day with ‘super’ shirts 

Austin Hurd experiences a first this Father’s Day. Pic credit: @ahurd103/Instagram

Austin Hurd recently celebrated his first-ever Father’s day over the weekend.

Jessica gave birth to their son Westin in late 2021 and the Married at First Sight Season 10 couple has been loving being parents.

Both Jessica and Austin commemorated Austin’s first Father’s Day online.

Austin Hurd wears a ‘super dad’ shirt on Father’s Day

Austin Hurd took to Instagram to share photos from his eventual first Father’s Day that included sports and superhero shirts.

In the first two photos of Austin’s post, the MAFS dad posed on the grass while holding his sweet son in his arms.

The father and son duo matched in black Nike hats and Marvel-themed shirts. Austin’s shirt read “Super Dad,” and Westin wore a shirt that read “Super Son” with famous Marvel heroes featured in the lettering.

Austin’s final photo showed him smiling at the camera with sunglasses as he and Westin attended a baseball game. Westin adorably attempted to hold two baseballs in his tiny hands.

Reflecting the generations of fathers, Austin’s dad was also in the baseball photo and wore a hat that read “pappy.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Austin captioned the post, “My first father’s day! Great day with my son and dad at a baseball game.”

Jessica Studer suggests Austin Hurd is the best dad ever

Jessica Studer shared a post dedicated to Austin on Father’s Day and gushed about what a great dad he is.

The post included a slideshow of photos and video between Austin and Westin, showing off the pair’s special bond.

Jessica captioned the post, “Happy first Father’s day Austin! You are so kind, patient, loving, silly, and fun with Westin. You are a true partner in this parenting journey and we are so lucky to have you🥰.As the card says “if the badge fits wear it” #bestdadever.”

Several MAFS stars also wish Austin a Happy Father’s Day, including Married at First Sight 11 star and new mom Amani Randall, MAFS vet Jamie Otis, and Married at First Sight Season 12 star Briana Myles.

Former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana also commented Happy Father’s Day, with other commenters expressing how cute Jessica and Austin’s son is.

Pic credit: @ahurd103/Instagram

Austin and Jessica have come a long way since marrying as strangers on Married at First Sight Season 10, and their family had previously expanded with their young son.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.