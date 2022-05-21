Audrey Roloff reveals how many kids she and Jeremy want, whether they watch LPBW

Audrey opened up about more kids with Jeremy and whether they watch LPBW. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff shared her plans for more kids with her husband Jeremy and revealed whether or not they watch the show since quitting.

Jeremy Roloff was launched to fame as a child when his family’s show, Little People, Big World, debuted on TLC in 2006.

Cameras followed Jeremy’s life until adulthood and chronicled him meeting, falling in love with, and marrying his wife, Audrey.

The couple left the show in 2018 to focus on their family and other business endeavors but they still share lots of their personal lives with their combined 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff reveals how many kids she wants with Jeremy Roloff

Over the weekend, Audrey answered some questions from fans during an Instagram Story Q&A before she and the family signed off for Sabbath.

One question from a curious fan asked about Audrey and Jeremy’s plan to expand their family: “How many kids do you want??” they asked.

Audrey revealed that although she and Jeremy don’t have a particular number of kids in mind, they’re open to having more. She answered her question along with a snap of Jeremy and their kids Ember, Bode, and Radley.

“We’ve never been ones to put a number on it,” Audrey told her followers of having more kids. “But we would love to have more ❤.”

Audrey and Jeremy have been married for seven years and are currently parents to their daughter Ember, 4, son Bode, 2, and son Radley, 6 months.

Do Audrey and Jeremy Roloff still watch LPBW since leaving the show?

Another question from one of Audrey’s Instagram followers had to do with the show. They asked, “Do you guys watch LPBW?”

Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy refrain from watching the rest of the Roloff family on TLC.

“We do not,” Audrey wrote, along with a picture of herself and Jeremy at the farm. “We watched when we got to preview some of the episodes back when we were still filming but that was 5 years ago now and we haven’t since.”

In 2018, Jeremy announced via an Instagram post that he and his family were walking away from LPBW. Jeremy filmed for LPBW and shared his life with viewers for 14 years.

Last year, Jeremy elaborated on why he and Audrey walked away from the show, citing many reasons. “I think in short it became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy seemingly implied that the rest of his family invents drama for ratings when he added, “Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on tv.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.