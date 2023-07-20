Asuelu Pulaa confirms he’s living in Las Vegas after estranged wife Kalani Faagata moved to California

It looks like things are over between 90 Day Fiance couple Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata.

There have been rumors for months that Kalani and Asuelu split. Asuelu and Kalani were sharing a home in Utah with their boys until they put it on the market last year.

Kalani announced that she was moving from Utah to California with her and Asuelu’s two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy, causing 90 Day Fiance viewers to speculate that there was trouble in paradise — and it looks like their intuition was right.

While Kalani is living in California, her estranged husband Asuelu has moved to Las Vegas, as he recently confirmed.

In a since-deleted Instagram Reel, Asuelu interacted with his followers during the live video and told them he was currently living in Sin City.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A fan asked Asuelu, 28, whether he resides in California, where Kalani, 35, and their boys live, or in Las Vegas.

Asuelu Pulaa is living in Las Vegas while Kalani Faagata and their sons reside in California

“Vegas,” was Asuelu’s response, not elaborating much further except for adding that the Nevada town is “very hot.”

Rumors that Kalani and Asuelu have split have been circulating for months

Kalani and Asuelu have yet to publicly acknowledge that they’ve split, although the writing has been on the wall for some time. Last summer, Asuelu uploaded another Instagram clip which he’s since deleted, detailing the struggles in his marriage to Kalani.

The caption of the video, which featured Kalani and Asuleu dancing together, read, “[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me.”

Then came the rumors that Asuelu had moved on with another cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Winter Everett, the sister of Chantel Everett.

Asuelu and Winter were spotted cozying up to each other at a nightclub in a video clip shared on Instagram by a fellow club-goer. Despite their handsy and flirtatious behavior, Asuelu denied he was romantically involved with Winter.

For her part, Winter neither confirmed nor denied the gossip, telling In Touch, “I’m extremely vexed over the outcome of this situation. To each their own, but personally, I desire a mature and authentic partnership.”

Meanwhile, Kalani is reportedly getting serious with a mystery man who has made some cryptic appearances in her Instagram Stories. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kalani’s rumored boyfriend is a man named Dallas Nuez, and things are so serious that they’re said to be moving in together.

Kalani and Asuelu will work on their marital issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Kalani has played coy when it comes to her alleged “hall pass” lover, likely because of contractual agreements related to 90 Day Fiance. And, speaking of appearing on TLC, Kalani and Asuelu will be featured together next month in the latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Monsters and Critics got the inside scoop, and we were able to confirm that Kalani and Asuelu will appear alongside four other couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, including Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

The Last Resort is said to be a couples’-style retreat filmed in Key West, Florida, where a team of professionals will help the couples navigate their relationship issues.

Kalani and Asuelu will work with therapists to tackle topics such as “improving sexual performance, infidelity, and keeping secrets.” If they aren’t able to resolve their relationship demons and strengthen their marriage, Kalani and Asuelu will be forced to say goodbye to each other for good.

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14 at 9/8c on TLC.