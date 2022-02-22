Astrid Loch shares photos from baby August’s ceremony

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have outdoor ceremony for baby August. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt continue to enjoy parenthood and celebrate their precious son August.

Recently, the pair had a backyard event for August that included a priest and their dogs.

Astrid Loch shares adorable photos from backyard ceremony

Astrid Loch took to her Instagram stories to share photos from August’s backyard ceremony.

Astrid didn’t specify the exact reason for the ceremony, although the decor and presence of a priest could presumably mean the event was a baptism for their child.

In the first photo Astrid shared, she showed off the nice decor at the event. The decor included a table with a blue tablecloth and August’s name on the front. The table also featured a banner that read ‘God Bless.’

Along with the decorative table, the event included candles, flowers, white balloons, and white lanterns with gold crosses, further suggesting that the event was a religious one.

Astrid wrote over the photo, “Today was pretty magical.”

Pic credit: @astridloch/Instagram

In another photo, Astrid wore a flowing blue dress while standing next to Kevin Wendt and holding baby August. A priest stood in front of them as he read from a binder.

Two dogs lounged on the rug near Astrid and Kevin’s feet, and Astrid acknowledged the pups in her text over the photo, writing, “Of course the dogs had to be right in the mix.”

Pic credit: @astridloch/Instagram

Finally, in a third photo, Astrid gives fans and followers a closer look at baby August and his precious blue eyes. August wore a soft white onesie as Astrid smiled down at him.

Astrid wrote Blessed” over the photo along with a white dove emoji.

Pic credit: @astridloch/Instagram

Astrid Loch introduces her baby to costar Rachel Lindsay

August joins the list of Bachelor Nation babies, which means he likely has lots of unofficial aunts and uncles within The Bachelor franchise.

Recently, August got to meet one of his Bachelor Nation ‘aunts’ when Astrid introduced him to historic bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

Rachel and Astrid befriended one another while competing on The Bachelor, and now, Rachel had the opportunity to meet and gush over Astrid’s baby.

Astrid declared that Rachel was August’s ‘Auntie Big Rach’ in the sweet moment they shared together.

It’s clear baby August is very loved and very blessed.

It's clear baby August is very loved and very blessed.