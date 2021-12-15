Astrid Loch posts adorable photoshoot of newborn son

Astrid Loch gives her newborn baby a photoshoot. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 couple, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, recently gave birth to a precious baby boy and gave him an adorable photo shoot.

Astrid took to Instagram to gush about her son and share sweet photos of their growing bundle of joy.

Astrid Loch says her son got Kevin Wendt’s looks and her attitude

Astrid and Kevin’s first child is certainly a special miracle for the couple.

Astrid had actively documented her pregnancy journey and was vulnerable about the challenges she faced in trying to conceive. After struggling with fertility, Astrid and Kevin were blessed with the means to try IVF, and that helped them bring their son into the world.

Astrid gave birth to their son on November 20th, 2021, and announced it on social media by referring to their precious baby as her whole world.

Now, Astrid has given fans and follower’s an even closer look at her sweet son.

Astrid shared close-up photos of her newborn son in a soft-colored photoshoot. In the photos, her son stares at the camera and scrunches up his face in adorable expressions while laying against a white backdrop and wearing grey knit overalls.

Astrid captioned the post, “I know, I know…he looks just like [Kevin Wendt] but I think he’s got my attitude. Thank you @barelyblush_photo for capturing the sweetest newborn pictures. If you’re in the gta be sure to check her out.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Astrid and Kevin are a Bachelor Nation success story

Astrid and Kevin are one of the couples that give hope that love can be found through The Bachelor franchise, and the couple has had quite a journey.

Astrid was initially on The Bachelor Season 21 as she pursued leading man Nick Viall. Meanwhile, Kevin was on The Bachelorette Canada where he got engaged. Kevin also made an appearance on The Bachelor Winter Games and won there as well.

Kevin seems to have found success on every franchise spinoff he participated in because, while Astrid and Kevin didn’t get engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, they did meet on the island and rekindled after the show, similar to several couples from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Astrid and Kevin got engaged in 2019 and became pregnant in the spring of 2021.

Now the two are parents and continuing to love their beautiful expanding family which is refreshing to see.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.