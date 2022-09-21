Ashley Petta wows in glamorous makeup and husband Anthony D’Amico approves

Ashley Petta is still going strong with MAFS husband Anthony D’Amico. Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Ashley Petta highlighted her beauty while getting dolled up for a recent social media share.

Ashley’s fans loved seeing the mother of two get glam, with several MAFS stars complimenting the look.

Anthony D’Amico, Ashley’s husband, also made a video gushing about how beautiful Ashley looked.

Anthony used a viral TikTok sound to hype up Ashley.

Ashley and Anthony were married on Married at First Sight Season 5.

The two are the second-longest lasting couple of the Married at First Sight franchise and now have two daughters together.

Ashley Petta shows off her stunning looks

Ashley Petta took to her Instagram to share a video spotlighting her makeup.

In the video, Ashley looked around and smiled while showing off her soft smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and lush lashes.

The makeup look also included blush and a soft pink lip, and she wore her dark tresses down and waved.

Audio over the video stated, “I know looks aren’t everything, but I have them just in case.”

Ashley tagged her makeup artists in her caption while writing, “I feel pretty.”

MAFS stars react to Ashley Petta’s makeup look

MAFS stars flocked to the comments section of Ashley’s post to sing her praises.

Married at First Sight Season 8 star Stephanie Sersen commented in all-caps, “FIRE!!” with heart and fire emojis.

Jamie Otis, from the very first season of Married at First Sight, wrote “Yasss mama” with fire emojis.

Married at First Sight Season 11 stars Karen Landry-Williams and Amani Randall left comments.

Karen wrote, “Gorg,” while Amani expressed, “You definitely have the looks.”

MAFS Season 14 star Mark Maher commented with several fire emojis.

Mark’s MAFS Season 14 costars Noi Phommasak and Katina Goode commented with heart-eyed emojis.

Other comments included, “You are beautiful!…ALWAYS,” “You SHOULD, because you ARE PRETTY!” and “Wowza!!”

Anthony D’Amico commented, “Oh hey hot mama!” under Ashley’s post and took it a step further by dedicating a post to his wife.

In a video, Anthony posed arm and arm with Ashley while outdoors and in formal attire.

Anthony mouthed viral audio from Tariq the “Corn Kid” as Ashley came into the frame with her makeup. Anthony suggested he couldn’t “imagine a more beautiful thing” than his wife.

Anthony captioned the post, “Even better than CORN!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.