Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico answer fans’ questions about their marriage and celebrity crush

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are the second longest-lasting couple. Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are one of Married at First Sight’s best success stories and longest-standing couples.

The pair often share their lives with followers on social media since becoming fan favorites on the show.

Recently, Ashley and Anthony engaged with fans through a social media Q&A.

Ashley and Anthony answered a range of questions on various subjects.

Many fans wanted to know about their move, parenthood, and how they’ve remained so strong as a couple.

The two answered questions candidly, including suggesting they likely wouldn’t have chosen one another had they not been matched through MAFS.

Ashely Petta and Anthony D’Amico give honest answers to fans’ questions

Ashley Petta took to her Instagram Stories and encouraged fans to ask her and her husband anything.

One follower wanted to know, “Do you regret not having a ‘normal’ wedding?? One you planned, where you want it, etc.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley replied, “I don’t really regret it but this wedding made me kind of wish I had one but then I’m happy I didn’t if that makes sense. They are a lot of work and money to plan. We did talk about maybe doing a destination vow renewal in a few years possibly.”

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

One fan asked, “If you and Anthony met in a bar or on a dating app would you have dated and gotten married?”

Ashley stated that she thinks she and Anthony would not have dated but she clarified she didn’t mean it in a bad way as a knock on their relationship. She elaborated in text writing, “We both took the commitment seriously and worked through the issues we had.. if we didn’t have the commitment who knows what would have happened.”

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

A follower was curious, “What is the secret to your MAFS success over the other couples?”

Ashley wrote, “I can’t really speak on why other peoples relationship didn’t work out. But I will say I think some couples are matched better than others and we were a good match. So part of it is luck.”

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

The MAFS star added, “We also wanted the same things out of life which made it easier. I don’t understand why people are matched if their goals don’t align.”

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Who is Anthony D’amico’s celebrity crush?

When the couple was asked about their celebrity crushes, Anthony listed an actress as his.

Anthony shard the Ana De Armas is his celebrity crush.

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

The couple was also asked, “Why are you moving?”

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Ashley replied, “We are ready for a change there’s a few things in a house that we want that we don’t have here. This was never going to be our forever home.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.