Ashley Petta and Anthony D’amico amuse MAFS fans with ‘I trust my wife’ challenge

Anthony D’Amico has proven that he has complete trust in his wife, Ashley Petta as the couple’s latest challenge had Married at First Sight fans cackling.

It seems the key to a successful MAFS marriage is having a sense of humor, and the Season 5 couple has more than enough of that.

While being parents to two young kids, Anthony and Ashley still find time to have fun in their relationship.

Their hilarious social media videos have become popular with their followers, who are always excited to see what they’ll do next.

This time, the duo decided to take on the “I trust my wife challenge” and Anthony has officially proven just how much trust he has in Ashley.

Now, we’re just waiting to see if Ashley will get a chance to prove how much she trusts her husband.

Ashley and Anthony attempt the “I trust my wife’ challenge

Ashley can officially sleep like a baby tonight, knowing that Anthony trusts her wholeheartedly.

That was proven when he sat at the bottom of the stairs with a cup on his head as Ashley threw an object in his direction while aiming to hit the cup.

Interestingly, Ashley chose a shoe, and despite boasting about her previous softball skills, it took several attempts before she finally hit the target.

However, after feeling confident when she finally hit the mark, Ashley kept trying, again and again.

The video then showed Anthony sitting on a couch in their living room with the red cup on his head once again, as Ashley tossed the trusty shoe at his head.

She also did it again, while he was having a drink in the kitchen and while he was sitting in his office.

Rest assured, Anthony was not harmed in the filming of this hilarious video.

MAFS fans can’t stop laughing at Anthony and Ashley’s antics

MAFS fans were amused by the couple’s antics and they took to the comment section to sound off.

Season 12 alum Vincent Morales laughingly wrote, “Hey, she was actually trying to hit the cup and not you!! 👏👏👏😂.”

“Are you using shoes? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️😉🥴 Good shot Ashley and good sport Anthony!🤭🤣 You two crack me up!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” said someone else.

One person told Ashley, “😂😂😂I think you just want a reason to hit Anthony in the head!!! 🤣🤣🤣.”

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Another commenter said, “😂😂😂😂😂y’all are the cutest!!!! My fav couple!!! 😍❤.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.