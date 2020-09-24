Ashley Martson is the latest 90 Day Fiance star on adult platform OnlyFans

Ashley Martson has been in the news lately. First appearing on the 90 Day Fiance franchise with her partner Jay Smith, a tattooist from Jamaica, she recently announced the end of that relationship for the third time.

She also recently announced she’ll be the latest 90 Day Fiance star on the adult platform OnlyFans.

Ashley and her husband Jay recently reunited a couple of months ago and made it official by renewing their vows during their quarantine time together.

Although the couple has distanced themselves from the 90 Day franchise, they were planning on documenting their journey on their Youtube channel.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Even though Jay cheated on her repetitively, Ashley explained that she said vows, and she meant them.

She’s filing for divorce for the third time

Ashley says trust issues played an important role again with regards to her filing for divorce.

There was no recent cheating, but she explained, “I simply couldn’t get over the past. I gave my all to this marriage and as I type this I’m heartbroken, this isn’t how I envisioned my future.”

They got married in the 90-day time frame. However, Jay’s infidelity started on dating apps just days after he said, “I do.”

She has filed for divorce not once, but twice in the past, so this time makes it the third. Not only did Jay cheat by talking to girls on dating apps, but he also took a girl into the bathroom for sexual acts at his place of employment.

She receives a lot of hate online

She opened up on an interview with The Fraudcast podcast, saying that she was originally planning to scrap Instagram altogether.

The single mother understands that 90 Day Fiance fans want updates on her life, but she has reached a point where she feels mentally beat up. She was tired of all the harassment and horrific comments on the social media platform and decided she might as well get paid to deal with it on OnlyFans.

She made it clear that there will be no nudes or pornographic content. She does plan on posting sexier content such as bikini and lingerie photos on her feed. With her OnlyFans, she’ll converse with fans and spill exclusive tea about the show.

However, she noted that she makes rash decisions and isn’t sure what the future holds.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.