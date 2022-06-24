Ashley Marti confirms she skipped Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, reveals plan to answer fan questions

Ashley will clear the air in her own time. Pic credit: Bravo

Ashley Marti has confirmed she skipped the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion show and revealed her plans to answer fans’ most burning questions.

This week the reunion trailer dropped, and Ashley was noticeably absent from the clip.

It’s no secret Ashley has been dubbed the villain by Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers due to her relentless pursuit of Gary King and treatment of Gabriela Barragan.

The backlash over Ashley’s behavior has been fierce, prompting the stew to send to clap back at the trolls. However, her words did little to shut down the haters.

Why did Ashley Marti skip the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion show?

Ahead of the weekend, Ashley slipped in an Instagram Story to address her absence from the upcoming Parsifal III virtual chat. Ashley shared a lengthy message to set the record straight.

“I just want to let all my supporters know that I chose not to participate in the reunion. At the time if it was filmed I did not have the energy nor the desire to continue to be a puppet for bravo, in addition to feeling like I would not be able to fully tell my side of the due to editing,” she wrote.

Ashley then went on to thank those who have followed her journey and reveal her plans to answer Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans’ questions this weekend.

“I appreciate all of the support I have received along the way which is why I’m giving my followers a chance to ask me questions about the season which I will answer live. I’m sorry for anyone who was looking forward to it, however I hope you will respect my decision,” Ashley expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The stew then told her fans to share their questions via Instagram, and she will answer as many as possible. In the next slide, Ashley revealed she will go live this Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m. EST.

Pic credit: @ashley.marti97/Instagram

Ashely shares photos from Below Deck Sailing Yacht filming

Ahead of the Season 3 finale, Ashley took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

There were several pictures in the Instagram post, including some from the final crew night out, and a polaroid of Ashley having fun with Colin MacRae and chef Marcos Spaziani. The rest of the photos featured Ashley hanging with Daisy Kelliher, Kelsie Goglia, Barnaby Birkbeck, and Scarlett Bentley.

Ashley Marti has set the record straight regarding her absence from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion show. The stew will shed more light on her experience by answering fan questions on her own terms.

What do you think of Ashley missing the reunion and her reason why?

Check out the rest of the Season 3 casts reunion looks here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion airs Monday, June 27 at 8/7c on Bravo.