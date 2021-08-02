Ashley Jones tests positive for COVID-19, mom Tea asks for prayers

Ashley Jones is recovering from COVID-19. Pic credit: MTV

The newest Teen Mom 2 cast member, Ashley Jones, is recovering from COVID-19 and her mom, Tea, is asking fans for prayers.

Ashley, 24, hasn’t reached out personally on social media to inform her fans of her diagnosis, but her mom, Tea, and her podcast, I Need Wine, have let her followers know that she’s currently recovering from COVID-19.

Ashley Jones’s mom Tea asks for prayers as Ashley recovers from COVID-19

Tea’s post on her Instagram page included a black and white photo of Ashley, and Tea told her fans, “Thank you for your support. Please pray for a speedy recovery as Ashley recovers from COVID 19[.]” Tea’s caption read, “We are sending all our prayers to Ashley’s household as she battles Covid-19.”

Tea continued, “She is doing ok in light of…. But we expect a full recovery in no time.”

“Thanks for your much needed prayers and support. We appreciate it sincerely and truly,” Tea concluded.

Ashley’s mom, Tea, has been making headlines lately. Tea cursed during Ashley’s graduation party on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. Naturally, viewers had a lot to say about it but didn’t feel the need to apologize. Instead, Tea told her followers that, “I’m gone cuss again.”

Tea, who has earned a reputation for not backing down, also lashed out at former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently after she shared a clickbait article about Ashley’s fiance, Bar Smith.

Ashley’s podcast I Need Wine confirms her COVID-19 diagnosis

I Need Wine’s podcast shared a similar message on their Instagram account, with their caption reading, “Update on next week’s episode. 💕”

“Hi everyone. We wanted to update you on next week’s episode. Unfortunately Ashley tested positive for COVID and is unable to record this week. I will be recording with my sister until Ashley recovers. Please send her good vibes and let’s hope she recovers soon!” read I Need Wine’s post.

The Teen Mom 2 star is working on new business ventures

This year on Teen Mom 2, despite the addition of Ashley to the cast after Chelsea Houska’s departure, ratings for the long-running show have plummeted.

The 24-year-old mom of one recently opened her own beauty salon, Aries Beauty Studio, so it looks like the grand reopening will need to be rescheduled until after Ashley is fully recovered.

Ashley’s salon will offer body contouring, facials, waxing, and teeth whitening, along with a retail space where customers can shop in-between services. The reality TV star’s business venture will be a far cry from her days of stripping for money.

Thankfully, it sounds like Ashley will make a full recovery, and hopefully, her fiance, Bar, and their daughter, Holly, are able to stay well as she recuperates.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.