Ashley Jones talks plastic surgery and Teen Mom regrets in ‘tipsy Q&A’

Ashley Jones recently shared a life update with her followers in the form of a “tipsy Q&A” as she enjoyed Patron while chilling at home.

The Teen Mom star delved into a range of topics as she answered questions from her supporters after being quiet on social media for a little while.

She discussed her nursing career, plastic surgery, and motherhood during the 23-minute video.

Ashley kicked off the Q&A by opening up about the death of her older brother Deandre Washington — after someone sent their condolences to the grieving MTV personality.

In December of 2022, Deandre was found dead at a train station outside of San Francisco.

“It’s different losing a sibling, it just kinda feels..I really don’t know the right word to describe how I feel,” confessed Ashley. “It’s something I feel like I’ll never get over. I’m just gonna have to learn how to cope and how to move forward in this.”

She also added that her brother’s death has “definitely been hard, it’s definitely been really, really tough.”

Ashley Jones talks about past and future plastic surgery procedures

During the Q&A, someone asked Ashley to share the procedures she’s had done and any she wants to do in the future.

Ashley revealed that she got a breast lift and implants back in 2019 and has fillers in her lips.

“But that’s all for the work that I have done, I swear to you people,” she exclaimed.

As for plans to go under the knife, the Teen Mom star confessed, “I’m thinking about getting lipo, I won’t sit here and lie to you.”

However, Ashley explained why she would never get the popular BBL procedure that some of her castmates, including Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline, have done.

“I like my shape that I have, and I would be terrified and just very sad if I came off that table looking crazy,” said the 26-year-old.

Does Ashley Jones regret doing Teen Mom?

Ashley got many Teen Mom questions in her Q&A, including one about whether she would take back being on the show if she could.

“No I wouldn’t take it back… because it has afforded me many opportunities, and I’ve met some really great people, along the way,” she responded.

However, Ashley got honest and admitted that just like any other job, being on the franchise has its frustrations.

“Sometimes I feel like this is great, I could do this for the rest of my life, and sometimes I feel like ‘girl, take me off the roster today.'”

Ashley also discussed her nursing career, motherhood, and more in the YouTube video.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus on MTV.