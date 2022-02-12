Ashley Jones takes aim at ‘hairy monster’ David Eason after he called Leah Messer a ‘loser’

Ashley Jones defends Leah Messer and claps back at David Eason. Pic credit: MTV

David Eason and Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 are back at it, creating more drama and criticizing others again. Both David and Jenelle have been in the public eye for domestic abuse, substance abuse, animal cruelty, causing drama with others, and not getting along with significant others.

Here’s what David Eason said about Leah Messer on social media

Earlier in the week, David Eason re-shared a post about Leah Messer on Facebook, claiming she had a baby bump and was pregnant with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley’s baby.

Jenelle shared the post first, in a clickbait article she posted to her Facebook page earlier this month.

David posted and shared the article and captioned it, “She’s a loser,” talking about Leah.

Ashley Jones claps back at David Eason, viewers chime in

Ashley clapped right back, defending her fellow Teen Mom Family Reunion castmate and friend. Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a screenshot of David’s comment about Leah.

Ashley dished right back to David and stated, “Not chewy the chunky Chewbacca coming for my bishhh ……”

Other viewers also weighed in on Jenelle’s post, and David’s sharing of it, and mostly aimed their comments back at David’s caption.

One viewer wrote, “Because jenelle is such a prize” (with two laughing face emojis and two hands to the face emojis).

Another even said, “At least Leah has custody of all her kids” (with a hands up emoji). And still another person hinted at David being racist, which has been brought up before by others, as they commented, “Y’all know why he saying that,” (with a sad face emoji behind it).

Why is David picking on Leah and calling her a loser when he has been in and out of jail, in trouble with the law multiple times, and his wife, Jenelle, has also had numerous issues with those things as well?

Two more critics agreed with others, as they said, “Because he’s one to talk. He picked a real winner with Jenelle” (rolling eyes emoji), and also, “Oh the irony of David calling ANYONE a loser.”

Both of them are referring to the fact that David and Jenelle have both been in plenty of trouble with the law, including domestic abuse, custody of their kids, etc.

This was brought up in another comment when the person wrote, “You literally beat women and shot your dog?”

The irony of David and Jenelle calling anyone else “losers,” let alone Leah Messer of all people, is beyond Teen Mom Family Reunion fans and viewers. David and Jenelle have an abundance of critics who aren’t afraid to put either of them in their place.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.