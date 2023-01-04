Ashley Jones says it ‘isn’t worth’ addressing Teen Mom Family Reunion feud

Ashley isn’t willing to discuss the issues between herself and her castmates. Pic credit: @AshleyJoee/YouTube

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premiered this week, and viewers expect Ashley Jones to address the beef she has with her castmates, but she won’t.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley and her castmate, Briana DeJesus, got into a heated argument that turned physical during filming, reportedly getting them sent home and causing MTV’s production crew to go on strike.

The premiere episode of TMFR kicked off with a bang as the moms were encouraged (or, as some felt, pressured) by Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, AKA Coach B, to bungee jump off a bridge. During the segment, Ashley retreated to her car with her mom, Tea, noting that she didn’t feel well and didn’t participate in the group activity.

Later in the episode, it was revealed that several other moms, including Young + Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott, had issues with Ashley other than her current nemesis, Briana.

Ashley took to her Instagram Stories following the episode and let her fans and followers know she won’t be addressing her beef with her castmates.

“I know a lot of people will be expecting me to address things as this new season of TMFR approaches,” Ashley wrote, along with a photo of herself filming this season. “It’s just not worth it for me anymore. I hope y’all enjoy the season.”

Ashley Jones refuses to address beef with her castmates

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Taking to Twitter, TMFR viewers weighed in, with most of them finding fault with Ashley’s behavior, surmising that perhaps she’s the common denominator in feuding with most of the cast.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers think Ashley Jones is the ‘common denominator’

One of Ashley’s critics tweeted that she’s the “common denominator” since she has issues with multiple cast members.

Another TMFR viewer called Ashley “just mean” and felt she needed to “work through that hate.”

Pic credit: @BrittniHulling1/@Stefani79920832/@ToniaNicoleMole/@itskrissixo/Twitter

Another fan of the show tweeted that TMFR’s previews “def have Ashley as the common denominator” and hoped that MTV would shed some light as to why.

“Ashley and Tea love to start drama. It’s petty,” tweeted another one of Ashley’s detractors.

The duo’s issues weren’t resolved after filming because Briana refused to sit on stage with Ashley during the reunion for Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, noting that she wasn’t comfortable, giving her “major anxiety.”

Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus’ brawl will play out this season on TMFR

Cameras captured the brawl between Ashley and Briana, which viewers will see later this season. As previews showed, Briana and Ashley’s argument turned physical, with Ashley spitting on Briana while Briana lunged at her, being held back by security.

According to Ashley’s version of events, Briana’s mom, Roxanne, tried to physically attack her mom, Tea, by picking up a chair and threatening to throw it at her, then “bumped” Tea and refused to apologize.

Briana told her Instagram followers that Ashley was the one who instigated their tiff and accused her co-star of spreading lies. In the process, Briana also leaked Ashley’s pregnancy, accusing Ashley of asking her if she wanted to fight.

To see who is telling the truth about the fallout, Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers must watch for themselves as this season’s storyline unfolds.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.