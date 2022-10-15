Ashley Jones responds to critic who slams her for not joining the girls’ trip on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Ashley fired back at a critic who bashed her for making an “excuse” not to attend the girls’ trip on TMTNC. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley Jones found herself on the defensive after a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewer slammed her for not joining the rest of the cast for their girls’ trip.

Season 1 of TMTNC is underway, and the October 11 episode saw seven of the eight moms team up for a weekend of glamping and rodeos in Florida.

Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Cheyenne Floyd met up in Florida for some girl time, but Ashley was missing from the segment.

When Maci and Cheyenne Facetimed Ashley, she told them that her schedule didn’t allow her to attend, especially since Bar had attended rehab and had recently returned home. However, earlier in the episode, Ashley told Bar that she wasn’t interested in joining her castmates for their excursion.

Ashley came under fire by a TMTNC viewer who called her out on Twitter. They wrote, “Expected more out of Ashley..using [Bar] as her excuse not to go on the trip was weak.”

Ashley caught wind of the tweet and retweeted it, along with an explanation for her actions.

“My husband got home the same weekend of the trip even though the timing looks different,” Ashley told her followers. “Also my salon lease was up and we moved buildings the same weekend. Also I don’t need an excuse, if I don’t wanna do I don’t have too.”

Despite the backlash from her critic, Ashley received plenty of support from her followers in the comments.

Ashley receives support from her fans

Telling Ashley they were happy, she decided not to go, one of her supporters wrote, “you don’t need tell anyone your business and it was a very good excuse anyways and that’s life.”

Another supporter questioned why Ashley would have wanted to join the rest of the cast for the “drama-filled” girls’ trip, noting that she has a lot of other responsibilities back at home between her husband Bar, their daughter Holly, and her salon, Aries Beauty Studio.

Echoing the previous fan’s comment, another one of Ashley’s followers called the rest of the cast “not quite nice” and also questioned why Ashley would have wanted to join them on their trip.

Ashley had plenty to keep her busy that would have prevented her from attending. In addition to working through some marital issues with Bar and his recent rehab stint, raising Holly, running her business, and filming for the show, Ashley is also attending nursing school and announced that she and Bar are expecting their second child together.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.