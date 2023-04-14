Ashley Jones is a beauty in blue for a pool day

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones looked beautiful as she enjoyed a day of fun in the sun.

Ashley has plenty on her plate these days — between raising her 5-year-old daughter, Holly, attending nursing school full-time, and filming for Teen Mom, she is booked and busy.

Despite her busy schedule, Ashley makes sure to take some time for herself to relax and recharge.

Such was the case earlier this week as Ashley soaked up some UV rays and enjoyed a frosty beverage poolside.

In an Instagram post, the brunette beauty struck a pose from an outdoor sofa, clad in a blue coverup from Shein.

Ashley’s flawless complexion glistened in the sun, and her makeup was perfection, with hints of rosy blush and a mauve lip shade.

The Teen Mom star was clad in a blue cover-up with a halter neck, cutout below the bustline, and plunging neckline.

The blue shade looked incredible on Ashley’s skin tone, and she accessorized her look with a silver choker necklace and matching bracelet, watch, and earrings. Her hair was styled in twisted and sectioned corkscrew curls cascading down her back.

Ashley held a refreshing bottle of Twisted Tea in one hand and placed the other on her thigh. She smiled slightly with her mouth closed for the snap, looking ready to soak up the Las Vegas sun.

“Pool day in my @shein_us cover up 💦💦 #sheinpartner,” read Ashley’s accompanying caption.

Ashley turned off the like count for her post, but it likely racked up plenty and brought some business to Shein as well. In the comments section, which Ashley limited, her fans and followers paid her compliments on her pool day look.

Ashley’s fans and followers gush over her photo

“Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote @hitrugofficial.

Another fan told Ashley she’s “so cute,” while another gushed, “soooooo f***ing pretty.”

Ashley’s fans and followers gushed over her pool day look. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

“The baddest as always,” read another comment from a fan.

Ashley’s mom, Tea, showed her daughter some love with two fire emojis in her comment.

Ashley joined Shein’s influencer program

As Ashley mentioned in her caption, she’s now a Shein partner. Per its website, Shein is a “global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all.”

The brand boasts over 10,000 employees across the globe, 58 percent of whom are female, and sells to more than 150 countries.

As a member of Shein’s influencer program, aka the Sheglam Fam, Ashley gets to enjoy perks such as PR gift boxes, gift cards and bonuses, and exposure to the company’s community, which has over 1 million followers.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.