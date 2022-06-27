Ashley Jones explains why she wasn’t in attendance with the rest of the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Ashley explained to Teen Mom fans why she didn’t join the rest of the cast for their recent adventure. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones was missing from a recent outing with the rest of the cast of the upcoming spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and explained why.

MTV greenlit the combined-cast spinoff show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC), last month. Most of the moms from the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will appear in the new series, which is currently in production.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from filming for TMTNC alongside some of the rest of the cast. Joining Jade and Briana for filming was their Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, and Teen Mom OG co-stars Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout.

Jade and Briana’s footage showed the ladies spending time at a campground before heading out to a country line-dancing bar to share some drinks, kick back, and relax.

Ashley Jones explains her absence from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter filming

Instagram fan account @teenmomshaderoom_ shared a screenshot of a photo showing the ladies posing for a group pic on an airboat. Notably absent from the group, however, was Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2. The post’s caption read, in part, “Ashley decided not to go according to Briana.”

In the post’s comments section, Ashley explained to curious Teen Mom viewers why she wasn’t included in the photo op.

According to Ashley, no hard feelings were involved with her absence, but rather just a schedule conflict.

“The dates didn’t work for me I have a lot going on, I didn’t refuse to film and I don’t have any issue,” Ashley wrote. “They had a wonderful trip, sad I missed it.”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Given the tumultuous atmosphere during the first episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, it wouldn’t be surprising that Teen Mom viewers surmised that Ashley might have skipped out on filming due to beef with her castmates.

Ashley didn’t specify whether she skipped out on filming the new series altogether or just missed this particular outing with the rest of the cast.

Ashley sides with Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry

During the Season 11 Teen Mom 2 reunion, Ashley made headlines when she chose to walk off stage when her (now former) castmate Kail Lowry became the topic of discussion.

Some Teen Mom 2 viewers questioned Ashley and Kail’s seemingly sudden relationship. She explained that her loyalty to Kail started when she welcomed Ashley to the cast when she joined Teen Mom 2.

“Kail and I have been friends since I became a part of this show,” Ashley said in an Instagram Story. “She was the first to reach out and welcome me. We have been friends ever since.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere in the near future.