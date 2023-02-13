Ashley Jones confirms she won’t attend reunion special for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion

With the Season 2 reunion for Teen Mom Family Reunion just around the corner, cast member Ashley Jones announced that she won’t be attending.

TMFR is seven episodes into its second season, and already, viewers have been treated to some major drama.

Ashley and her co-star Briana DeJesus got sent home for getting into a scuffle that turned physical, and the rest of the cast has been challenged to face their pasts while working with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant.

While Season 2 is currently playing on MTV, filming for the reunion has likely already taken place or will soon.

Ashley recently took to Twitter to tell her followers that although she will appear for the reunion, it won’t be on the couch next to her castmates.

Over the weekend, Ashley tweeted, “Just fyi, I will not be on the tmfr reunion couch. No one felt comfortable with me attending. My segment will take place alone.”

Ashley Jones says she filmed the TMFR Season 2 reunion solo because her castmates weren’t ‘comfortable’ with her attending

Ashley didn’t explain why “no one felt comfortable” with her presence, but it likely had to do with her TMFR co-stars disapproving of her spitting on Briana during their fight.

Ashley told her Twitter followers she won’t appear on stage with her castmates for the TMFR Season 2 reunion. Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Ashley found some support from her former Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kailyn Lowry, who responded to her tweet with some advice.

“They had to make someone the villain – I’m sorry,” Kailyn told Ashley. “Keep your peace and collect your check from home. Dealing with that isn’t worth it.”

A couple of hours later, Ashley took to Twitter again, this time to clarify her first statement.

“Sorry, let me clarify,” Ashley tweeted. “I did attend and I did film my own segment for tmfr, however I was not [a part] of any of the all cast segments that they filmed.”

Ashley clarified her earlier tweet regarding the TMFR Season 2reunion. Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Teen Mom reunions always bring the drama

Teen Mom fans can almost always count on major drama during the reunions. Cast members are forced to relive their most heated moments as they join the stage alongside hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab.

During most reunions, at least one cast member has been known to walk off stage or get into an argument with a castmate, with their face-offs often turning physical.

Most recently, Teen Mom viewers will remember when Briana refused to join the stage with Ashley during the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 reunion.

Briana told production she couldn’t go through with sharing the stage with Ashley because of her “major anxiety,” and instead, chose to stay backstage throughout the reunion.

Ashley’s absence from the upcoming reunion should alleviate any explosive arguments among the cast, but judging by seasons past, anything is possible.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.