Ashley Jones and Bar Smith crack up their fans, have fun getting into character in their Halloween costumes

Teen Mom 2 couple Ashley Jones and Bar Smith really got into character for their Halloween costumes this year and their fans were loving it.

This Halloween, Ashley and Bar understood the assignment when it came to getting into character.

For their costumes, the duo chose to dress like an elderly couple, complete with a walker, gray hair, and glasses.

Ashley took to her Instagram Feed on Halloween to share a pic and a video, showing off her and Bar’s costumes.

“bar is still taking me and my girls to the club ….. well bingo 😂😂 #happyhalloween🎃,” Ashley captioned her post.

For her senior citizen look, Ashley donned a short, gray wig and glasses along with a red jacket and burgundy pants with white socks and red loafers.

Ashley held onto a walker as she posed for the pic alongside her baby daddy, Bar Smith, who also nailed his costume.

Bar wore a tan golfing hat, along with a button-down shirt which he tucked into his pleated khaki pants and covered with a cardigan.

Bar topped off his look with a tight, black belt around his khakis, a gray beard, a pair of reading glasses, and black loafers.

In a second pic, Ashley posed again with her walker, this time alongside two of her female friends, also dressed as senior citizens with their walkers in tow.

Some of Ashley’s fellow moms from the Teen Mom franchise couldn’t get over how authentic she and Bar looked in their costumes and took to her comments section to show the couple some love.

Teen Mom stars comment on Ashley Jones’s and Bar Smith’s costumes

“Haha this is so good,” Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG commented.

Briana DeJesus’s sister, Brittany DeJesus of Teen Mom 2, commented with a series of three crying-laughing face emojis and Ashley replied back with four of her own.

“😂😂😂 this is fantastic,” wrote Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG, who is also a Halloween enthusiast.

Over on Bar’s personal Instagram Feed, he shared a bathroom mirror selfie while still in full costume and captioned it, “Henry took a thirst trap 😭🔥 #HappyHalloween”

Meanwhile, Ashley will be appearing on the Teen Mom spinoff special, which recently wrapped filming in San Diego County.

Ashley was one of several cast members chosen from the Teen Mom franchise to live in a resort-style house with some of the other moms from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

According to Briana and Brittany DeJesus’s mom, Roxanne, Ashley was responsible for an altercation that took place in the house between the three.

However, Ashley denied the allegations and claimed that she was “ganged up on” by the DeJesus sisters. Judging by Brittany and Ashley’s exchange in the comments, it seems like the two have since smoothed things over.

Stay tuned for word of a premiere date for the Teen Mom spinoff and find out what really happened behind the doors of the resort house.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.