Ashley Iaconetti shows post-baby body in hot pink bikini as she stops by Bachelor in Paradise

Ashley Iaconetti showed off her post-baby body in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon went back to where their relationship didn’t necessarily blossom, but at least where they first met, Bachelor in Paradise.

Ashley wore a hot pink string bikini, showing off her post-baby body, having given birth to her and Jared’s son Dawson on January 31 of this year.

The Bachelor alum looked incredible, pairing the top with a brightly patterned sarong, and held on to her man as they stood at the entrance to the Bachelor in Paradise villa in Mexico.

The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast host threw her newly short hairstyle up into a chic ponytail and wore a full face of makeup.

Jared kept his look a little more basic, wearing a simple gray t-shirt and blue shorts with white sneakers.

Ashley offered up a quick advertisement for the new season of BIP, writing in her caption, “We’re not just here to give out a date card…Paradise starts next Tuesday at 8/7C! 🏝.”

She alluded to the fact that the couple will be doing a few things while they appear on the show, with past couples sometimes appearing to give advice to prospective contestants.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had a tumultuous relationship on BIP

The loved-up couple was all smiles as they posed for a photo, looking much happier than when they met during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ashley and Jared have had one of the most rollercoaster relationships that Bachelor Nation has ever seen. During their first time on BIP, the pair went on a few one-on-one dates and a less-than-stellar fantasy suite date.

Despite Ashley pursuing Jared throughout the season, they both ended up leaving Mexico single, though they remained friends.

They both returned to Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Things got stormy when Jared began pursuing fellow contestant Caila Quinn, who first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor.

Ashley was an emotional wreck, giving viewers more than a few memes of her crying face. Of course, that led to Ashley’s iconic line, “Caila ruined everything, and she’s a backstabbing w***e of a friend!”

Ashley and Jared revealed details of their relationship in a YouTube video

The couple got candid regarding the ups and downs of their relationship in a YouTube video.

During their Story of Us video, Jared recalled a charity event they both worked on when they were still just friends and how much he wanted to be with Ashley at the time. He said, “That was such a different experience being with someone in the show and in real life. You were just so down to earth and easy-going, ambitious … sexy.”

After a whole lot of ups and downs, Ashley and Jared found their way to each other.

Jared proposed to Ashley in June 2018 on the Bachelor in Paradise beach, and they married on August 11, 2019, in a Cinderella-esque wedding.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 premieres on Tuesday, September 27 at 8/7c on ABC.